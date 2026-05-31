Offensive lineman Kelvin Eiwo commits to Kansas State

Kansas State has earned the commitment of interior offensive lineman Kelvin Eiwo. This comes on the heels of the Texas native’s official visit to Manhattan over the final weekend of May.

Eiwo picked up his offer from K-State at the end of January. The Wildcats were not the only team of note that held interest in The Colony product. Utah was scheduled to have him in Salt Lake City for an official visit during the first weekend in June.

Others interested in the services of the 6-3, 285-pound lineman were Houston, Oregon State, Tulane, Georgia Tech, San Diego State, UNLV and North Texas. In total, Eiwo held offers from 17 schools before picking Kansas State. The credit for this would go to Mike Schmidt, the offensive line coach who extended the offer to Eiwo.

Eiwo is now the 14th member of the 2027 recruiting class at Kansas State. He joins K-State legacy and fellow Texas native Canaan Smith, as well as No. 1 JUCO prospect Jack Clayborne and Missouri native Brayden Harris as the fourth offensive lineman for this cycle.