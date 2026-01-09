OL transfer Delvin Morris picks Kansas State over NC State, Kentucky

Kansas State stays hot on the recruiting trail in the transfer portal. Akron offensive lineman Delvin Morris.

This was a recruitment entirely done in the shadows. When the transfer portal opened up January 2, K-State was extremely active. There have been more than 20 visitors in Manhattan over the last week and Morris snuck in and was one of those this week.

He spent the last three seasons at Akron. During the 2023 season, he redshirted playing in one game for the Zips. The 2024 season saw him get his first true playing time of his college career. As a redshirt freshman in 2024, he played in 12 games and started seven of them. The 2024 season he played 560 snaps with 486 at left guard and the other 72 coming at center.

The 2025 season he played in all 12 games with three starts. He played 472 snaps for Akron. He continued to show versatility this season for the Zips in his 472 snaps. The sophomore offensive lineman had 210 snaps at left tackle, 210 at center, 30 at right guard and 21 at right tackle. He only gave up seven pressures and did not allow a sack in 280 pass blocking opportunities this season.

Kansas State offensive line coach Mike Schmidt is going to have a totally retooled offensive line in 2026. K-State will return just one starter from the 2025 season in John Pastore. It is a nice recruiting win for the Wildcats and Schmidt as Morris had already visited NC State and Kentucky and was planning on scheduling a visit to UCF.

However, he will not be visiting UCF anymore as he has signed with Kansas State.

To track all portal moves for K-State, use the KSO Transfer Tracker to see who has left the program, who is coming in and each news story and video regarding transfers and what each commit means for Kansas State.