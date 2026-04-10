Oregon forward Dezdrick Lindsay commits to Kansas State

Kansas State is starting to get things going in the transfer portal. For the second time in the last hour, K-State has struck with a commitment. Oregon forward Dezdrick Lindsay has committed to Kansas State.

Like many transfer portal recruitments, this was a quick one. Casey Alexander and K-State prioritized Lindsay very early and worked to get the job done. He is the second commitment of the day, joining Colorado State guard Brandon Rechsteiner.

Lindsay played in all 32 games for the Ducks this season with eight starts while playing 20.5 minutes per game. For the season, he averaged 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. His season high in points came against Penn State where he scored 16 points and added five assists. The Kentucky native scored in double figures five times on the season including a game with 14 points against Creighton. He also had three games with six rebounds or more and had a seven assist game this season.

He spent two years in Eugene. However, he did not play a game in the 2024 season due to injury. Prior to his time playing for the Ducks, Lindsay spent two seasons at the junior college level playing for Florida Southwestern College. In the 2023 season, he averaged 16 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game en route to earning first team all-conference honors. He also led the team in points and rebounds in the 2023 season.

In the 2022 season, he was named second team all conference averaging 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals.

Lindsay joins Murray State forward Brock Vice and Rechsteiner as the three transfer portal commits for Kansas State thus far. Keep it locked into KSO as Alexander looks to fill out the Wildcats roster for next season which sits at six players as we currently stand.