Texas CB Logan Davis talks Kansas State commitment

Kansas State has had quite the haul from their first weekend of official visits. K-State struck five times and still has at least one more that could announce in the very near future. The second commit of last weekend came from Missouri City, Texas cornerback Logan Davis.

Davis committed to Kansas State just a few hours after offensive lineman Brayden Harris made the call for the Wildcats.

“I would say the relationships I have with the coaches and the plans they have for me [led to my commitment],” Davis said. “My plan is to go to the NFL Draft in three years, and once I show maturity when I get on campus, to play as a true freshman. They are very high on me and believe in me.”

Committing to the K-State coaches was a moment the three-star Texan will not forget.

“They all ran in the room and just showed me some love, and we just celebrated and talked,” Davis explained. “They were extremely excited.”

One moment in particular stood out to him while on his visit to Kansas State which put the Wildcats over the top.

“I would say interacting with the coaches and just building that relationship with them,” Davis shared. “The families of the coaches were also very welcoming and genuine. Relationships are very important to me. That’s what made me make my decision.”

Being his first time in Manhattan, Davis was able to learn quite a bit about K-State.

“I learned about the winning culture they have,” he pointed out. “And how great their facilities and resources are. They also have a really good business school.”

An interesting tie is Davis is actually the second Ridge Point High School prospect to commit to the Wildcats in recent weeks. His safety teammate Bryson Dossett made his verbal pledge to Kansas State May 22.

“We grew up together so we’re pretty close,” Davis revealed. “It’s super cool to me. I look forward to [playing together in college] 100 percent.”