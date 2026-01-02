Thad Ward returning to coach Kansas State wideouts

Collin Klein is one step closer to completing his coaching staff at Kansas State. Thad Ward will be returning to Manhattan to coach wide receivers and be Klein’s associate head coach for the Wildcats.

Ward worked with Klein in 2022 when K-State won the Big 12. Klein coached quarterbacks and ran the offense, while Ward was the receivers coach then.

After leaving K-State following just one season, Ward returned to Illinois, where he had previously coached from 2016 to 2018. At Illinois during both stints, Ward oversaw the running backs and was given the title of assistant head coach in 2024 by former K-State defensive coordinator Bret Beilema.

Under Ward’s direction in 2022, Kansas State receivers had their most productive season since 2014. Three receivers that season went over 450 yards, and Malik Knowles crossed 700 yards. During Ward’s short time at K-State, he was also the lead recruiter who brought Jayce Brown to Manhattan.

Ward played receiver at UCF from 1999-2001 and has strong ties to the Florida area for recruiting.

