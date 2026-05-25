Three and out: Projecting the first three kick times for Kansas State
By the end of this week, we should know the start times and TV networks for the first three Kansas State games of 2026. But what good is waiting, I will try to take a crack at predicting the three start times and TV networks that will be unveiled this week for games against Nicholls, Washington State and Tulane.
September 5 – Kansas State vs Nicholls
It is going to seem like the season never comes this year. After calendar quirks and Week 0 in 2025, K-State will kick off its season nearly two full weeks later than it did on August 23 in Ireland last season.
The FCS opener is like a free space when predicting what time the game will be and who will broadcast it. K-State’s last non-night kickoff against an FCS opponent was in 2009, when Tennessee Tech kicked off at 2:00 PM. But that was an odd year, and K-State faced two FCS squads, with the season opener coming at night against UMass.
Game Time Prediction: 6:00 PM
TV Prediction: ESPN+
September 12 – Kansas State vs Washington State
There are a lot of games floating around in Week 2 that could put K-State in a number of TV spots, but I think the mid-afternoon window is likely for kickoff. Washington State’s standing in the college football world will play a factor in who picks this game up.
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With the number of games that could earn significant TV slots this week, there would be a chance that this ends up on ESPN+ like the Tulane game in 2022. If that happens, watch for what time the game kicks off. Home teams get to select the time they want to start for ESPN+ football games. Chris Klieman religiously picked 11:00 AM, outside of the FCS opener. He made that move after the 2022 loss to Tulane at 2:30 PM. It was put into practice a few weeks later when the matchup with Texas Tech started at 11:00 AM.
This game could get the bump up to FOX
Game Time Prediction: 2:30/3:00 PM
TV Prediction: ESPN2
September 19 – Kansas State vs Tulane
This is a really solid game for any TV network to pick up. This was evidenced in 2024 when ESPN selected the game for its 11:00 AM slot following College Gameday for the matchup in New Orleans. For the final game of the three-game series. I think a night game on FOX could be in play here, but I think an ESPN property probably takes this game.
Game Time Prediction: 11:00 AM
TV Prediction: ESPN