Three-star LB Colton McComb shares why he picked Kansas State

Kansas State has been cooking on the recruiting trail of late. The K-State class currently sits at 10 commitments in the class of 2027. Four have been very recently in the 2027 class, with another re-entering the fold.

One of the first prospects to pick Kansas State was Edmond, Oklahoma linebacker Colton McComb.

“I had put a lot of prayer into my decision for God to show me the way, and the way that Coach [Nick] Toth and Coach [Collin] Klein are open about their faith were really big on my decision,” McComb said. “But I also felt that they are really truly a family at K-State and I want to be part of that.”

The moment he told the Kansas State coaches he was committing was a special one for the three-star junior.

“After practice I met with Coach Toth, and I told him during the meeting when he was asking how I felt about everything,” McComb noted. “He was pumped. He jumped up and hugged me. It was really exciting to see him react like that.”

His visit to K-State April 4 was a major success.

“My favorite moment was sitting through practice and watching how they went through everything,” McComb shared. “I also really enjoyed going through the meetings with the team and linebackers.”

While watching the Wildcats practice, a few different players stood out to the Oklahoma City area standout, including one from his position group.

“Avery Johnson really stood out to me,” McComb pointed out. “Darien Whitaker Jr. also stuck out to me at the linebacker spot. Johnson was throwing the ball around really well, and Whitaker was just about the effort he put in. It was really intriguing. Everyone on the team is dedicated to working hard. Those are just the ones who stuck out to me.”

He was also able to connect with fellow Kansas State target 2028 linebacker Cale Britt while on his visit.

“Speaking with him was nice,” McComb stated. “We were just talking about our teams for this next year and how we felt about K-State.”

McComb is scheduled to take an official visit to Kansas State June 12-14.

“I am looking forward to see more of campus and getting to hang with the coaches more.”

The junior linebacker also has a message for any recruits considering the Wildcats.

“I would say K-State is really a family. Some other schools say they are family, but I really feel that at K-State,” he shared.