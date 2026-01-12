Transfer defensive back Adrian Maddox picks Kansas State

After a brief pause, Kansas State is back on the board in the transfer portal. Georgia safety Adrian Maddox has committed to K-State.

His decision comes as a bit of a surprise, like some transfer portal commitments do. Maddox entered the transfer portal January 10 after the Bulldogs fell to Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. There were no other rumored teams to be after the Georgia native, so Kansas State quietly got it done behind the scenes.

Maddox is a well traveled player at this point of his college career. His season this year was his lone year playing for Georgia. This season, he played just four games recording just four total tackles before redshirting to preserve his final season of eligibility.

He actually arrived at Georgia over the spring in the late transfer portal window and actually flipped his commitment from Florida to the Bulldogs. K-State will be his second Power Four stop.

Prior to his time for the Bulldogs, he played a season at UAB in 2024. In his time for the Blazers, he played really well and registered 44 tackles, seven deflections, two forced fumbles and also had a 99 yard pick-six against Rice.

That year he had an 82.4 defensive grade on Pro Football Focus, as well as an 89.5 coverage grade which ranked No. 11 among 860 safeties.

Maddox also spent two seasons at Alabama State. In his two seasons with the Hornets, he totaled 90 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, eight pass break-ups and a fumble recovery.

