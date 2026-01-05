Transfer LB Jacobi Oliphant picks Kansas State

Kansas State continues to have a day in the transfer portal. Oklahoma State linebacker Jacobi Oliphant has committed K-State.

In a whirlwind last few days, Oliphant also made his way to Manhattan for an official visit. He is now the sixth commit of the day for Kansas State out of the transfer portal. Could a seventh be added today? Stay tuned. Ironically, he is also the second commit from Oklahoma State to join the Wildcats transfer class today.

Seemingly every transfer added by the Wildcats so far has seen a familiar face when they get to The Little Apple. Oliphant is no exception. Obviously playing for Oklahoma State he was familiar with new Kansas State running backs coach Cory Patterson. The two bonded and got close in their time in Stillwater and it led to Oliphant coming to Manhattan with Patterson.

Oliphant has had an interesting start to his collegiate career. At one point, he was recruited to play corner for the Cowboys. However, he has outgrown the position and is now a linebacker. He started in two games for Oklahoma State this season at linebacker tallying 26 tackles and two sacks as well as a pass deflection. He had two tackles in the contest against Kansas State this fall.

Overall the Oklahoma State linebacker is the seventh transfer commit for K-State this cycle. He joins Emporia State punter Dylan Davidson, Texas A&M wide receiver Izaiah Williams and Missouri offensive lineman Keiton Jones, Illinois defensive back Kaleb Patterson, Miami Ohio safety Koy Beasley and fellow Cowboy, running back Rodney Fields. The St. Louis native will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.