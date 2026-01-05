Transfer safety Koy Beasley picks Kansas State

It is safe to say Kansas State is starting to get it rolling in the transfer portal. Miami (Ohio) safety Koy Beasley has committed to the Wildcats.

Beasley was one of several players who has visited Manhattan since the transfer portal opened January 2. It has been an active first four days for K-State. Heck, Beasley is the fourth commitment just today for Kansas State.

He is also another player with a tie to the K-State coaching staff under Collin Klein.

Beasley spent the 2024 season at Purdue which is where new Kansas State running backs coach Cory Patterson was before taking the job at Oklahoma State in 2025. Beasley did not see any game action in 2024 as he redshirted before transferring to the Redhawks.

His one season with Miami (Ohio) was very productive. Beasley started all 14 games for the Redhawks and totaled 40 tackles, six pass break-ups and an interception. He had five tackles and a pass break-up against Rutgers this season.

His best statistical game, though, came against Western Michigan where he totaled a season-high nine tackles and had a pass break-up.

Beasley has speed in spades and is a very accomplished track athlete from his high school days. He holds the La Salle High Schools school record in the 100-meter, 4×100 and 4×200 and won the state title in Ohio twice in the 4X100.

The redshirt freshman also has a laser timed 4.41 40-yard dash time from his high school days and will now take that speed with him from Oxford, Ohio to K-State.

Overall, the defensive back transfer is commitment No. 5 for Kansas State out of the transfer portal. He joins Emporia State punter Dylan Davidson, Texas A&M wide receiver Izaiah Williams and Missouri offensive lineman Keiton Jones and Illinois defensive back Kaleb Patterson.