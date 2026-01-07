Transfer WR Josh Manning picks Kansas State

Kansas State has stayed hot in the transfer portal. Missouri wide receiver Josh Manning has committed to K-State.

The announcement from Manning comes on the heels of an official visit to Kansas State today. Manning also visited South Carolina just before his time in Manhattan. The Wildcats have been extremely active in the transfer portal market. Players have been coming in and out of Manhattan since the transfer portal opened January 2 and K-State landed seven commits January 5 . How many could be in the works today? They have landed four just today.

Manning is the second major target out of high school the Wildcats have landed from the transfer portal. It has been a long time coming between the two sides. The Lee’s Summit native took an official visit in the summer of 2022 and Avery Johnson even scheduled his visit to be with Manning. The wide receiver even narrowly committed to Kansas State out of high school before electing to commit to Missouri.

Now Manning will be in Manhattan and it will be a reunion of sorts. Johnson announced he is staying in The Little Apple for his senior season. Collin Klein was the offensive coordinator at Kansas State when Manning was a recruit and is now the head coach. Thad Ward was K-State’s receivers coach during his high recruitment and is also now back in Manhattan. His cousin, Taj Manning, is playing the most minutes of his career for the Wildcat basketball team.

In three seasons for the Tigers, Manning did not redshirt. He found a role on special teams as a true freshman in 2023, carved out a role on special teams again while being in the receiver rotation in 2024 and fully played offense in 2025. For his career at Missouri, Manning totaled 42 catches for 510 yards and three scores. This season was his most productive season with 29 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns. He was third amongst Missouri receivers in catches and fourth in yards while being second in touchdowns. His season high in yardage came against Auburn where he caught five passes for 63 yards.

Manning will have one full year of eligibility remaining. However, he does have a redshirt available.

To track all portal moves for the Cats, use the KSO Transfer Tracker to see who has left the program, who is coming in and each news story and video regarding transfers and Kansas State.