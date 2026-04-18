While Will Howard burns bridges, Avery Johnson builds a legacy at K-State

Ell Roberson. Collin Klein. Will Howard. The only three starting quarterbacks to hoist a Big 12 championship at K-State. Roberson and Klein’s names are emblazoned on the facade of Bill Snyder Family Stadium for their efforts, amongst other things.

Howard played four seasons at K-State, and amassed the program’s career touchdown pass record sitting at 48. Although that mark is now tied with his 2023 understudy, Avery Johnson, who will break it sometime in 2026. Either way, the marks that Howard achieved as a quarterback at K-State would put him into consideration to join the two other Big 12 title winners in the Ring of Honor.

But the conversation was never going to be easy. Howard’s career at Kansas State was enigma. It featured a lot more bad than good. Even if the first year of his career was an unfair position to put a true freshman in during the COVID pandemic. He caught fire, though, when he took over for an injured Adrian Martinez in 2022 and marched K-State to the first conference crown in a decade.

Expectations were high the following season, but the Wildcats only managed eight wins. Three of the four losses could easily be put on Howard’s shoulders that season. K-State underachieved. With Johnson waiting in the wings, a possible talent at quarterback that very rarely chooses K-State, it was the perfect breaking point after four years. A traditional college career length.

Howard of course transferred to a loaded Ohio State team that just needed a competant quarterback. Some of the same Howard errors showed up that season, like his last-second scramble at Oregon that led to a loss. Or early turnover trouble at Penn State. An upset loss at home to a Michigan team that had no business beating the Buckeyes. But, just like 2022, Howard caught fire and played the great football he was capable of. He became a national champion.

But on numerous occasions through that season, Howard would bring up K-State. Whether intentional or unintentional, it came across as taking shots at one of the only schools that believed in him. Not only as a recruit, but also as a quarterback who looked lost after two seasons.

There was the “I don’t feel like I have to be a hero here” comment. Odd, considering Howard was never asked to be the hero at K-State either. That was left up to surefire Ring of Honor members Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah. And sometimes, K-State just needed Howard to be pedestrian. But a three-turnover game at Oklahoma State in 2023 was far from that.

Howard’s latest comments on K-State, told to The Athletic, are his worst. Uncalled for, especially three years after his last season in Manhattan started. They show a total lack of accountability.

“There were a lot of politics the last year. There were games I was splitting time with [Johnson] for no reason that I knew other than there was money going to him that wasn’t going to me.”

Those reasons were 41.8 and 35.9 QBRs against Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. Johnson came off the bench to save the day and play hero against Texas Tech. The passing of the torch should have happened in that moment. But, you know, politics. Have to stick with the guy who won the Big 12 title and not play the 18-year-old freshman.

So instead, Johnson split time the next few games with Howard, still not playing as much as the incumbent. Also, K-State stopped announcing over the PA system who was in the game starting at quarterback after the comeback win in Lubbock.

Howard’s most damning quote, though, was saying that K-State “took advantage” of him. A very strange way to be grateful for the four years that Chris Klieman and K-State stood by him. When more often than not, there was a clear reason not to.

It is once again a reminder of how much Johnson should be appreciated by K-State fans. The on-field success hasn’t always met expectations. Maybe it would have been if Johnson had gotten the job after that win at Texas Tech. Or if he had his new head coach as his offensive coordinator beyond just that first season.

But through a handful of moments where Johnson could have left, could have made excuses, he decided to stay at Kansas State. He will play all four years of his career in Manhattan in an era where that is unheard of, especially for players like him.

Legacies aren’t just built on wins and stats, although Johnson will accumulate those when his career is finished. It is built by the emotional bond you create with your community. As Howard continues to sever those bonds, Johnson is once again playing the hero in the story for K-State.