Why Kansas State, and every other team, can win the Big 12 Tournament

Welcome to my annual story where I state the case of why each team arriving in Kansas City this week can win the Big 12 Tournament, including Kansas State. As always, the teams are in order of what I perceive as most likely and least likely. If you take this too seriously, lighten up.

1. ARIZONA

They were far and away the Big 12’s best team this season, claiming the regular season title. They made it to the final last season, where they fought with eventual national runner-up Houston to the end. Another benefit, Tommy Lloyd already proved he can wash away the “home-court” advantage of Kansas City. The Wildcats took down Kansas in the semifinals last season. This year, the more likely matchup would be Iowa State.

2. IOWA STATE

We know that the Clones love Kansas City and have fared well there over the years. But they have only won it once in the last five seasons. This feels like a year to get back on top. Iowa State will have to play an extra game, as opposed to the other top teams as a five-seed. I don’t see that as a problem, though, with the crowd advantage and ability they played at for a large part of the season. This feels like a time to reannounce themselves as one of the best teams in the country.

3. HOUSTON

Another team that could use a late boost as people start to cool on them is Houston. Arizona cooled off its Big 12 title run since entering the league, and they feel disappointed despite another strong season.

4. KANSAS

I will give them the home court edge, plus Darryn Peterson being the best player in the country when on the floor. But they have been a weird team to figure out all season and just as easily as they could win it and get people talking crazy about them, TCU could also beat them in their first game and nobody would bat an eye.

5. TEXAS TECH

Because I think the JT Toppin injury will catch up with them at some point, I wanted to put them lower, but I couldn’t justify it. Texas Tech also proved itself capable enough without him that it wouldn’t be a shock if they won three games in three days to head for the NCAA Tournament.

6. TCU

It was an incredible regular season for the Horned Frogs. They lost their season opener to New Orleans and then had their best finish in Big 12 play ever with 11 wins. But they start the run of teams where the case has to be made why it could happen. For the Frogs, it comes down to bullying teams on defense and hoping you get hot when needed from three. They were the second-worst three-point shooting team in the Big 12 this season.

7. BYU

AJ Dybansta is supposed to be one of the best players in the country. He plays like it and carries the Cougars through five days with great fan support in Kansas City.

8. CINCINNATI

Five games in five days is probably impossible, but there is a major cliff to jump off after the top four this year. The case for Cincinnati is that they are one of the hotter teams in the country, despite the loss to TCU on Saturday. They played onto the bubble, but the wrong side. So they rally around Wes Miller one last time and grind through five days, make the tournament, save his job and go play on Tuesday night in Dayton.

9. UCF

Another coach who had his job saved! Johnny Dawkins got one more year at UCF and it paid off as the Knights are going to make the tournament. I think they are probably fat and happy with it and Kansas City isn’t overly important to them. But they have managed far better than other Big 12 teams this season, so they continue to fly under the radar and inexplicably win the tournament title.

10. ARIZONA STATE

Yes, this illustrates how bad the bottom of the league was this year. We are already talking Bobby Hurley, who improved five spots from last season. Arizona State played well to finish the year. Maybe one more year for Hurley? They can beat Baylor, it would take a special upset to finish off Iowa State, but Texas Tech is hobbled and could be vulnerable, already losing once to the Red Raiders. The rivalry game with Arizona finally goes their way this season, and the miracle run is finished off on Saturday. It won’t happen, but far better chance for the Sun Devils than anyone else.

11. BAYLOR

With the weak bubble, Baylor will at least be on the next four outs in the week to come. Maybe that inspires them, or Scott Drew has them play hard for their fallen soldier Jerome Tang, it drives them to five wins.

12. OKLAHOMA STATE

Steve Lutz has Oklahoma State slightly more inspired than past years. Anthony Roy delivers big games on high volume, it is the only hope.

13. WEST VIRGINIA

How the Big 12 let them finish seventh is a mystery. This team stinks, but they only have to win four games so at some point the path is easier than a few other helpless teams.

14. COLORADO

Why not save Tad Boyle’s job? They’re young and Matthew Driscoll said they need to stick together and they will be good. Tomorrow starts this week in Kansas City.

15. KANSAS STATE

PJ Haggerty plays like an All-American. Abdi Bashir returns to scorch nets. Teams don’t take them seriously. Andrej Kostic is finally allowed to play more than CJ Jones. Danny Glover takes over interim coaching duties from Driscoll, and Jerome Tang reappears as an angel during a timeout in a Gatorade cup. Stephen Osei and Exavier Wilson flap their arms like wings to let the team know the angels are with them on the floor.

16. UTAH

Congratulations to the Utes for being the 2026 winners of the Mike Boynton LOL You Have Zero Chance of Winning This Award. What is embarrassing for Utah is that they didn’t have a good reason to be this bad, unlike K-State.