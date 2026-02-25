Skip to main content
Kansas State
Join Now

Fact or Fiction: Next Kansas State head coach reaches an Elite Eight

On3 imageby: Drew Galloway26 minutes agogalloway__drew
Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal
Jerome Tang, Kansas State’s new men’s basketball coach, proudly holds up a jersey with athletic director Gene Taylor inside Bramlage Coliseum Thursday for his introduction press conference. Tang was assistant coach at Baylor for 19 seasons before being selected as K-State’s head coach Monday.

Will the next Kansas State head coach hired by Gene Taylor also reach the Elite Eight?

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
K-State Online
+
+
One subscription: The best Kansas State Wildcats coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.