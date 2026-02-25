Fact or Fiction: Next Kansas State head coach reaches an Elite Eight

Fact or Fiction: Next Kansas State head coach reaches an Elite Eightby: Drew Galloway26 minutes agogalloway__drewRead In AppJerome Tang, Kansas State’s new men’s basketball coach, proudly holds up a jersey with athletic director Gene Taylor inside Bramlage Coliseum Thursday for his introduction press conference. Tang was assistant coach at Baylor for 19 seasons before being selected as K-State’s head coach Monday.Will the next Kansas State head coach hired by Gene Taylor also reach the Elite Eight?