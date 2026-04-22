10 Kentucky Football Spring Practice Standouts

The first spring season of the Will Stein era has concluded. The 2026 edition of Kentucky spring football was defined by change. A new coaching staff amplified the intensity in practices and mixed up the groups to spark growth and development.

Like every spring game, Saturday’s Kroger Field exhibition was extremely vanilla. Without any official stats, we did not get one surprising standout from the event, but there were still many lessons to be learned over the last five weeks. These are the players who generated the most buzz and are poised to play impactful roles on Saturdays this fall.

Tight End Willie Rodriguez

No. 81 confirmed what we thought we knew going into spring practice: Tight ends are going to play a huge role for Stein and Joe Sloan’s passing attack. Henry Boyer took significant steps forward, but it’s Willie Rodriguez who emerged as the go-to guy for Kenny Minchey. “If we’re not feeding him the rock daily, shame on us,” Will Stein said after the Wildcats’ first scrimmage, one where Rodriguez caught a pair of impressive touchdown passes.

Back in Kroger Field 😼🏟️ pic.twitter.com/IiJz9Hb787 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) April 7, 2026

Wide Receiver DJ Miller

One of the most highly-touted prospects in the Wildcats’ 2025 recruiting class, Miller earned plenty of buzz this time a year ago. That hype did not immediately turn into production, thanks to a soft tissue injury during fall camp. When he finally made his debut midway through the season, Miller was a weapon in the Kentucky offense, and he built on that success by maturing throughout this spring. Even though a hamstring kept him out of Saturday’s scrimmage, Miller proved that he can elevate the passing attack this fall.

Quarterback Kenny Minchey

It was unclear what exactly to expect from Kenny Minchey when we first learned that the quarterback was transferring from Kentucky. When Stein explained why they wanted Minchey in Lexington, the head coach pointed to the quarterback’s accuracy and mental acumen. His pass-catchers quickly learned that Minchey consistently puts the ball where it needs to be, and he mastered the offense so much that Stein remarked to Sloan that “it feels like he’s been in our offense for years.” He also showed off some exceptional mobility throughout the spring season. The offense will run through No. 3’s hands this fall.

Cornerback Hasaan Sykes

Kentucky flexed its muscles by securing a commitment from the Western Carolina quarterback, despite some late momentum from Illinois. The question was, “Can the FCS cornerback seamlessly level up?” Sykes answered that question affirmatively with a pick-six in each of the Wildcats’ first two scrimmages.

Defensive Tackle Jamarrion “Chops” Harkless

Throughout Anwar Stewart‘s tenure as the Kentucky defensive line coach, the Wildcats have consistently had excellent play from the nose tackle position. Kentucky needed another big body and they got one by bringing a transfer portal player back to his hometown of Lexington. Chops has the chops to eat up holes in the run game, but showed some surprising footwork while rushing the passer in the trenches during the Blue-White Game.

Jamarion Harkless at Kentucky Spring Football Practice, via Jacob Noger, UK Athletics

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Cornerback Terhyon Nichols

Terhyon Nichols flashed in each of his first two seasons at Kentucky, but he was limited by injuries in each. Finally healthy, Kentucky made retaining Nichols a top priority when the transfer portal opened. As Nichols has emerged as a leader, defensive coordinator Jay Bateman is grateful that they made that a point of emphasis during his first days on the job.

“I think Rhy’s a really good player. I’m really glad he’s here,” Bateman said prior to the spring game. “After the last game at the last place I was at, we jumped on a plane, and I flew to see him and his Mom. That was the right decision. He’s a tremendous player, really smart competitor. I think he’s everything you want in a football player. I’m really glad he’s here and playing at the level of football he is.”

Running Back Martels Carter

The story of Kentucky Spring Practice was the position change for Martels Carter. One of the Wildcats’ highest-ranked prospects in the 2025 recruiting class was considered a Top-25 safety in the country.

When we first learned that Carter was moving to offense, media members presumed it was to play receiver. Nope, he’s at running back. It signaled that the coaching staff feels great about the safety position, but there are depth questions at running back. Even though he’s new to the position, he brought explosiveness to the field over his final two scrimmages. We’ll be keeping a close eye on his development through fall camp to discern just how much he can contribute on offense in Stein’s first season.

Offensive Tackle Lance Heard

Kentucky invested in rebuilding the Big Blue Wall with three major transfer portal additions, with Heard stealing the headlines. An All-SEC offensive tackle at Tennessee last fall, Heard looks like a future NFL offensive lineman. All of these offensive tackles are big. What sets Heard apart are his heavy hands and movement skills. He can pull down the line of scrimmage or get to the next level to clear a rushing lane. Even though a minor procedure sidelined him for the Blue-White Game, it’s clear he’s poised to be a star for the Cats in the trenches.

Defensive Lineman Ahmad Breaux

Breaux logged a ton of snaps over his first two seasons at LSU. That tells you this guy can navigate the turbulent waters in the SEC trenches. What was unclear was exactly how he was going to fit in with a group that already had quality depth and a standout interior defensive lineman in Tavion Gadson. The spring game taught us that Breaux’s explosiveness can lead to plenty of havoc plays this fall.

Cornerback Demarcus Gardner

Of all the potential spring standouts, Demarcus Gardner was not a name on my bingo card. Kentucky entered the season with a large crowd at the cornerback position, but it was unclear who would emerge to contend as a rotational player. After redshirting last year, Gardner jumped out, impressing his peers and coaches for consistently playing sticky man-to-man coverage, something you can expect to see more of in 2026.

BONUS: EDGE Sam Greene

Sorry, I couldn’t limit myself to just 10 names. Greene was playing his best football when he suffered a knee injury in November. We weren’t even sure if he’d be healthy enough at the start of the 2026 season. Yet throughout spring practice, he was fully dressed, avoiding any contact drills, but heavily involved in all aspects of practice. “He’s had a great deal of impact on our room,” said Tony Washington Jr. You can see some of that impact in the latest mic’d up feature, before the Wildcats’ defense relies on Greene to create havoc this fall.

Rent is due every day.



Inside Practice with @CoachDubb_Drick. pic.twitter.com/Pq03b0r0Px — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) April 20, 2026

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