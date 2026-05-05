10 Lingering Thoughts from Kentucky Derby 152

Over the last week, I’ve injected an avalanche of information into my brain, and most of it is all about horses. If I do not unleash it all, my brain will freeze over. Allow me to thaw out after a weekend at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Derby 152.

A Chill in the Air

It was colder in Louisville on the first Saturday in May than on the 25th of December. People-watching is always at a premium in the Infield on Derby Day. This year, I kept myself entertained by giggling at the sight of underdressed patrons who did not plan ahead for the weather. Those frigid folks were surely frustrated, but I will take a dry Kentucky Derby weekend in Louisville 11 times out of 10.

Kentucky Derby Trends Hold

For the umpteenth year in a row, weeks of preparation failed me, when it was right in front of my face the entire time. Golden Tempo was not one of my long-shot suggestions, although this horse checked every single box.

For the eighth-straight year, the favorite did not win the Kentucky Derby. So Happy and Further Ado went off as the co-favorites at 5-1. Further Ado was in a good spot down the stretch, but didn’t have gas in the tank.

For the fourth time in five years, a closer rallied from 16th or worse at the halfway point to win. For the seventh straight year, the winner of the Kentucky Derby lost its final prep race. These are worth remembering ahead of the race in May 2027.

We Need to Listen to Kaitlin Benson

You might remember the Churchill Downs paddock reporter best by her maiden name. Kaitlin Free earned some serious street cred when she accurately predicted Rich Strike’s winning trip at the 2021 Kentucky Derby. This year, Benson told the fans in the Churchill Downs stands that Golden Tempo looked game in the paddock. She was right again.

Thank you for clipping this @starryday93!



I wish our signal was more widely available because I thought we had the best coverage of anyone. Kevin, Tony, Joe, James, Megan, Ren, & Travis all absolutely knocked it out of the park these last two weeks. https://t.co/kwb6JGK9di pic.twitter.com/1r81PrD3EP — Kaitlin Benson (@kaitlinebenson) May 3, 2026

I Don’t Understand Beyer Speed Figures

The Beyer Speed Figure is the most respected in the game and I have no idea how they work. Further Ado got a 107 for his run at Keeneland, yet Golden Tempo only got a 95 on Saturday. It was the slowest Beyer ever by a Kentucky Derby winner. There was only one other Kentucky Derby winner who ran sub-100, California Chrome in 2014 (97). I don’t really know what that means, but it’s pretty nuts.

What a Flex by Cherie DeVaux

Cherie DeVaux didn’t just make history as the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby. She won with her first Derby starter. Unreal. The reaction video was incredible, but my favorite flex is this one.

We did it https://t.co/7ZKGMy4Md1 — Cherie DeVaux (@reredevaux) May 4, 2026

If you’d like to see more of DeVaux’s winning day, America’s Best Racing was with her throughout all of the action leading up to the Kentucky Derby in this phenomenal 5-minute presentation.

Mike Repole Gets It

Horse racing’s most famous owner still does not have a Kentucky Derby victory on his resume, but he probably has the best three-year-old in his barn. Renegade took on about five horses as he broke from the starting gate, and still had enough in the tank to rally for second.

Irad Ortiz is still seeking that elusive Kentucky Derby win. His brother, Jose, just beat him to it. After the race, Repole consoled his top jockey, “If you’re ever going to f***ing lose, you lose to your brother,” he said. “Family won today.”

A Delayed Oaks Post Time was No Problem

The decision to move back the Kentucky Oaks two hours certainly angered plenty of locals, particularly those in the hospitality industry. As for this guy, it didn’t feel like a drastic change at all. The ratings from the race mean we won’t be getting any changes anytime soon, but I may suggest one. Getting out of Churchill Downs was a nightmare for many. Saving one race for after the Oaks should ease people out much better than the mess that happened on Central Avenue Friday night.

Reloading the Starting Gate Killed the Vibes

The build-up to the Kentucky Derby is incredible. That buzz starts on Monday and is amplified as the race draws near, creating an indescribable amount of energy at Churchill Downs as the horses prepare to enter the starting gate.

While standing next to thousands of people in a crowded Infield, we were ready for the bell to ring. Then it didn’t. TV viewers saw Great White fall to the ground, but we had no idea what was happening. It was quite a buzzkill, and if recollection serves me correctly, the first time I’ve ever seen a gate reloaded in the Kentucky Derby. I will use it as an excuse as to why my horses didn’t fire, not because I’m a terrible gambler who couldn’t pick a winner worth a fart all weekend.

John Fanta Needs to be a Kentucky Derby Regular

I was unable to run into John Fanta on Saturday, but it seems like he found plenty of interesting characters to chat with for the NBC broadcast. Fanta is at his best when talking college basketball, but he was right at home for NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage.

T.O. Elvis Should Change CAW Rules at Churchill Downs

Casual viewers were introduced to computer-assisted wagering on Saturday. The bane of horseplayers, CAWs dump tons of wagers right before post time to screw with the odds. We were told ahead of the Kentucky Derby that it couldn’t happen on a big race day. There is simply too much money in the parimutuel pools for the odds to get drastically manipulated. Then the CAWs pumped in $300,000 into the win pool on T.O. Elvis, dropping the horse’s odds from 12-1 to 5-1 in the middle of his romp in the Churchill Downs Stakes. Fifty-four seconds into the race, that extra $300 grand appeared. That can’t happen. Hopefully, Churchill will give the CAW players a time limit in the future to stop this nonsense from turning away more potential fans.