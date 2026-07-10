10 Suggestions for Kentucky Basketball's Weekend in Las Vegas

The Kentucky Basketball team is in Las Vegas right now, taking in some Summer League action and the sights while the coaches keep an eye on prospects at the Nike EYBL stop. The Cats arrived on Wednesday and have already seen Kenny Chesney at the Sphere, supported 2027 commit Ryan Hampton at his EYBL game, and watched AJ Dybantsa vs. Darryn Peterson face off in the Summer League. If you were watching on television, you may have spotted them behind the scorer’s table.

Outside of a night walking up and down the Strip, we don’t know much about the rest of the team’s itinerary; with just five players of legal drinking and gambling age (Franck Kepnang, Milan Momcilovic, Jerone Morton, Reece Potter, Ousmane N’Diaye), group activities in Sin City may prove to be a bit challenging; KSR is here to help. I spent the morning researching The City That Never Sleeps for some ideas.

More NBA Summer League

Let’s start with the obvious: more basketball. The Summer League rolls on until July 19, and in addition to the players participating, some of the league’s biggest stars are in Vegas to support their teams and socialize. College coaches are there too, checking in on former players in between recruiting at the EYBL event at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This weekend, the current Kentucky team can see all 16 former Cats in action at the Thomas & Mack Center and Pavilion, minus Jayden Quaintance, who is sitting out as he rehabs his knee. All eight of today’s games feature a former Kentucky player, including a few head-to-head battles. Otega Oweh was spotted in a boot earlier this week after spraining his ankle in the Salt Lake City Summer League, so his availability is uncertain.

Friday’s BBNBA Summer League Schedule

4:00 PM ET — Brandon Boston Jr. (Bucks)

4:30 PM ET — Jaxson Robinson (Cavaliers) vs. Keion Brooks Jr. (Pacers)

6:00 PM ET — Lance Ware (Knicks)

6:30 PM ET — Bryce Hopkins (Nuggets)

8:00 PM ET — Antonio Reeves (Bulls)

9:00 PM ET — Amari Williams (Celtics)

10:00 PM ET — Adou Thiero (Lakers) vs. Otega Oweh (Thunder)

11:00 PM ET — Andrew Carr (Trail Blazers) vs. Devin Askew & Koby Brea (Suns)

Here is the complete weekend schedule and how to watch at home. All times Eastern.

If the players want to watch Ryan Hampton again, they can pull up to the Las Vegas Convention Center today or tomorrow at 3 p.m. PT to see Nightrydas in action. Today, they face Team Final, and tomorrow, Team Durant.

UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway II

Tomorrow night, all eyes will be on T-Mobile Arena, where Conor McGregor will face Max Holloway II in UFC 329. Tickets aren’t cheap — starting at around $900 for a single seat — but I’m sure some strings can be pulled for one of college basketball’s biggest brands. I won’t pretend to know anything about UFC, but these events are the ultimate “see and be seen,” especially when in Vegas, so I’m sure the stars will be out.

Hoover Dam and/or Grand Canyon tour

It’s easy to find things to do at night in Vegas — especially if you’re of age — but days can be more of a challenge, unless you want to lounge by the pool. How about a wholesome trip to the Grand Canyon and Hoover Dam? This sounds right up Mark Pope’s alley, a chance to get out in nature and learn about an engineering marvel. I just hope they bring plenty of water and sunscreen.

AREA15

The high is expected to reach 110 degrees today in Vegas. If the Cats want to stay cool, they can check out AREA15, a massive 35-acre entertainment complex featuring art installations, thrill rides, cinematic worlds, arcades, AR/VR experiences, restaurants, and bars. There’s even AR dodgeball, go-kart racing, ziplining, and escape rooms. Sounds like some great team bonding to me.

Feeling artsy? Head to Omega Mart, an immersive, interactive art installation created by the arts collective Meow Wolf. At first glance, it looks like a dystopian grocery store, but it has hidden rooms and portals that lead to a multi-level fantasy world. It is probably best experienced with some products sold legally in Las Vegas, but would be trippy for even the stone-cold sober.

Pinball Hall of Fame

This was a new one to me, but the Pinball Hall of Fame is located in Vegas, right on the Strip near Mandalay Bay. It features the world’s largest pinball collection, with machines ranging from the 1950s up to the 1990s. 25,000 square feet of family fun — and air conditioning.

The Big Apple Coaster at New York-New York

If we don’t see the team on The Big Apple Coaster, the roller coaster outside the New York-New York hotel, I’ll be disappointed. It features a 203-foot drop, speeds of up to 67 miles per hour, and two inversions. It takes under three minutes to ride, so surely they can fit this in. I think everyone will clear the 54-inch height restriction.

I can say from experience that the rides atop The STRAT tower are fun, too; however, if you decide to walk down the Strip to it, learn from my mistake and hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. That was a rough afternoon.

All the buffets

Kentucky will reportedly get in some practices while they’re in Vegas. What better way to refuel than an all-you-can-eat buffet? Vegas is full of ’em. Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace is probably the most famous. It’s the largest on the Strip, featuring 25,000 square feet of space, 10 different kitchens, and over 250 global menu items.

Some players, like Justin McBride, may be on a diet, but we could probably park Braydon Hawthorne there all weekend. He could use the extra carbs.

Zipline at Fremont Street

Which Wildcat will be brave enough to ride the SlotZilla Zipline down Fremont Street? It looks safe, but if we’re worried about the players getting hurt, I think it should be a four-way race between Mark Pope and his assistant coaches.

The Bellagio Fountains

No trip to Vegas is complete without stopping by the Bellagio Fountains to see the music and light show. On the night the guys walk up and down the Strip, it’s an easy photo opp/moment to take it all in.

Stadium Swim at Circa

This is the one I would choose. What better place to catch the World Cup games — or NBA Summer League on TV — than Stadium Swim, the pool complex at Circa featuring six swimming pools on three different levels with a total capacity of 4,000 people and a massive 40-foot-tall high-definition screen. Surely, our Scrooge McDuck money can afford a cabana ($2,500 to $2,750) or a poolside box ($2,000) to let the guys enjoy a day in the sun watching sports.

Just don’t put me in charge of making sure those under 21 only take air shots like Karl-Anthony Towns in the Bahamas.