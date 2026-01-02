The 10 wins Kentucky fans should want the most in 2026

2025 is officially over, closing the book on the Mark Stoops era at Kentucky and the first season and a half for Mark Pope in Lexington. 2026 brings with it a critical SEC slate for Pope and the basketball Cats and the first season of the Will Stein era, along with the second half of Kenny Brooks’ second season, Nick Mingione’s tenth season at Kentucky, and Craig Skinner’s 22nd.

While, as Kentucky fans, we’d love nothing more than for the Cats to win every single game, some stand above the rest. Here are the ten I want the most in 2026, in chronological order.

at Arkansas: January 31

I’m not sure many of us could forget how John Calipari won the first matchup vs. Kentucky in his return to Rupp Arena last season, even if we’d like to. That was a brutal night for fans, who were eager for closure after the messy split with Cal, but he and the former Cats on the Razorbacks’ roster got the last laugh. To his credit, Cal handled it all very gracefully, even carrying a rolled-up game program in his hand as a tribute to Joe B. Hall while fans booed him as he walked onto Cawood’s court.

Even though Kentucky lost in very disappointing fashion, I feel like most fans have moved on from the Cal emotions; that said, the way to turn the page for good is getting him back at Bud Walton Arena 30 days from now. Not only would it provide some emotional closure, it would be a huge win for the resume, safely in Quad 1A.

Tennessee at Rupp: February 7

Every game against Tennessee is important — and beating the Vols on Rocky Top is especially sweet; however, of the two matchups this season, the one I want the most is the Feb. 7 game at Rupp Arena. Not only is that the first Saturday home game against a ranked opponent, it will be the debut of the throwback denim uniforms. Kentucky can’t lose the first game in the denim unis. Talk about a bad omen. The 1996 group chat would never forgive Pope.

Florida at Rupp: March 7 (Senior Day)

The SEC is down a little from last season, but it could still be a gauntlet for the Cats, who are just now finding their identity and have a point guard whose shoulder is hanging on by a thread. Every game could count when it comes to the standings, meaning that Kentucky could be fighting for the double-bye (or even a single-bye) at the SEC Tournament until the regular-season finale vs. Florida.

Like the Cats, the reigning national champion Gators have underperformed so far this season, but both matchups will be big. Kentucky needs to take care of business on Senior Day to secure an extra day of rest before Nashville (which could be crucial if injuries still play a role) and carry momentum into the postseason.

Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Friday at the SEC Tournament: March 13

Obviously, we won’t know what the SEC Tournament bracket will look like yet. Kentucky made progress in Mark Pope’s first season by winning a game in the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2022; however, the high of beating Oklahoma on another Otega Oweh buzzer-beater on Thursday night quickly faded when Alabama beat the Cats by 29 points on Friday night.

Kentucky needs to get to Saturday of the SEC Tournament. It’s been far too long. As mentioned, the SEC is a little down this year, so it should be manageable. The team could use the momentum, and the BBN could use a happy Friday night on Broadway. A Saturday win would be even better, but let’s start with Friday. I’m tired of seeing other teams’ fans celebrate all weekend while Kentucky fans either go home early or stick around because their hotel rooms are non-refundable.

Sweet 16: March 26 or 27

Kentucky made it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 last season. Given Pope’s hastily thrown-together roster and the injuries it faced, that was an accomplishment even though the Cats lost to Tennessee in the Sweet 16.

It’s hard to know what to make of this Kentucky team right now. After the exhibition win over Purdue, many fans were booking rooms in Indianapolis for the Final Four. The Cats may have turned things around after four disappointing losses, but trying to predict where this group will finish in the postseason feels like playing darts blindfolded. If Kentucky can not only return to the Sweet 16 but win to advance to the Elite Eight, that feels like a satisfactory result given how the season has unfolded thus far. Even if they lose in the Elite Eight — the cruelest of outcomes — it’s a step further than last year’s team went and gives BBN a few more days of March joy.

A Recruiting Win

Much has been said on this website about Kentucky’s recruiting struggles in the 2026 cycle. The Cats still don’t have a single commit in the class. So, no one needs a big recruiting win more than Mark Pope. Kentucky is still in contention for some five-stars, including the No. 1 player, Tyran Stokes. No matter what issues have stood in the way thus far, Pope needs to prove he can land an elite high school recruit not named Jasper Johnson or Malachi Moreno. There’s still time, but the clock is ticking.

Oct 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer and Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops shake hands after a game at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

at South Carolina: October 3

Kentucky’s schedule in Will Stein’s first season is loaded, the first year of the new nine SEC-game model. In a rebuilding year, conference wins will be at a premium. Obviously, it’d be awesome to see Stein and the Cats knock off Alabama at home in Week 2 or Texas A&M at Kyle Field in Week 3. A more manageable goal is beating South Carolina in Columbia in Week 5.

Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks have won four straight against the Cats. It’s a shame that this game is once again in Columbia, but beating South Carolina on the road on October 3 would send a statement and give Kentucky some juice heading into the home game vs. LSU on October 10.

Florida: November 14

If Kentucky hadn’t beaten Florida and Auburn, there’s a chance Jon Sumrall could be Kentucky’s coach right now. Sumrall was long considered the frontrunner to be Mark Stoops’ successor, but by the time Kentucky decided to part ways with Stoops, Sumrall was already deep in courtship with several big-name schools. So, Sumrall went with Florida, and Kentucky got Will Stein, a young, offensive-minded coach without any head coaching experience. So far, it seems like a great hire, but for the fans who really wanted Sumrall, a win over the Gators at home on Nov. 14 would be big.

Will Stein grew up a Kentucky fan, but played for Louisville. He’s hired a bunch of Louisville guys to his staff. I have no doubt that week will be awkward for Stein, even if he’s true blue.

Louisville has beaten Kentucky soundly the past two years. Few Governor’s Cup wins would be as sweet as Stein’s first as Kentucky’s coach, especially if bowl eligibility is on the line.

Louisville Basketball: TBA

Kentucky’s loss to Louisville on Nov. 11 was the first of four in the non-conference for Mark Pope’s squad. Even though the Cats rallied in the second half, the Cards were clearly the superior squad and earned their first win over Kentucky since 2020, adding more juice to a rivalry that had fizzled a bit toward the end of the John Calipari era.

This year, the game is back at Rupp, and I’m ready to see the Cats get some revenge. We don’t know yet when this game will be played, but I’m putting it last on this list in hopes it won’t take place in November ever again. Let’s get it back to its rightful spot in mid-to-late December, with a favorable Kentucky result.