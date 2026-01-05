11 Personnel E343: Transfer Portal Moves During Opening Weekend

The first weekend of Will Stein‘s first transfer portal cycle is nearing an end. There have been a ton of visitors, a couple of commitments, and one wild goose chase. 11 Personnel is here to dish on all of the madness.

At the forefront of Big Blue Nation is the latest with Sam Leavitt. The Wildcats were a shocking addition to the transfer portal sweepstakes when they brought in the top-ranked quarterback for a visit. After dodging a Texas Tech bullet, LSU now looms. What does it all mean? We’re reading the tea leaves and touching on a bunch of other transfer portal developments from the weekend, like…

— Other big names in Kentucky’s crosshairs.

— Names to take off the transfer portal big board.

— Trends with a couple of targets.

— Who could be the next commit?

LIVE: 11 Personnel Talks Transfer Portal

11 Personnel is presented by Monticello Bank. Enjoy the home court advantage with Monticello Bank’s HELOC Special and use the equity you’ve built in your home to finance special home projects and improvements! Score big with a fantastic introductory rate and attractive closing costs.

With 21 locations in 15 counties across Kentucky, we’re just around the corner, so hurry in and speak with one of our Mortgage Lenders about this limited time offer today!

Find us on the web at MBCBANK.COM. Monticello Bank, Where People Matter. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Make this college football season one for the history books. Make it legendary with BetMGM. If you haven’t signed up for BetMGM yet, use bonus code ON3 and you will get up to a $1500 First Bet Offer on your first wager with BetMGM! Download the BetMGM app and sign-up using bonus code ON3.

See BetMGM.com for Terms. 21+ only. US promotional offers not available in New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US). Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). First Bet Offer for new customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.