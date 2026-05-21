11 Personnel: Justin Rowland Breaks Down Kentucky Football Recruiting Heater

The Kentucky football program is on a recruiting roll. This morning, the Wildcats added a 17th player to the 2027 recruiting class. Will Stein isn’t slowing down any time soon, which means it’s the perfect time to talk with Justin Rowland.

He’s spent more than a decade pounding the pavement, following the Cats on the recruiting trail. Does this cycle feel different? The man behind the House of Blue who keeps the content train rolling on KSR+ is dishing on all things Kentucky football recruiting before the busy summer official visit season begins. Highlights:

— Insight on what Kentucky is getting at running back

— Most intriguing commitments so far

— Which big fish can Kentucky reel in over the summer?

— Questions from KSBoard

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More on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.