11 Personnel: No Huddle! with Coach Dan Casey

You’ve heard a lot about Will Stein‘s ability to execute an amazing offensive game plan, you’ve seen the stats on paper, but what does that actually look like? Coach Dan Casey is going No Huddle! with 11 Personnel to illustrate what Kentucky fans can expect to see in 2026.

The long-time high school coach has captivated football fans by sharing insights on modern offensive play-calls. He actually met Will Stein when the two were coaching in the Texas high school football ranks. Fast forward a few years, and Casey had his cameras at Kentucky for a behind-the-scenes feature ahead of Stein’s first season in the SEC.

We’ve heard all about Stein’s ability to execute an offense and we’ve seen the impressive stats, but what is it actually going to look and feel like? Casey explains the complexities in plain language to give Big Blue Nation insight on what to expect from Stein’s first Kentucky football team. Highlights:

— Don’t sleep on the rushing attack

— What sets elite play-callers apart?

— The surprising position group that has the most to gain from the addition of Stein

— One game from Jay Bateman‘s career that illustrates what he can do at Kentucky

Want more? In addition to his lengthy documentary, Coach Dan Casey has an extensive interview with the Kentucky head coach on the Play Caller’s Club YouTube Channel.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.