11 Personnel: Kentucky Football Fall Camp is Here

Folks, It’s Football Time in the Bluegrass. Will Stein is opening Kentucky football fall camp on Thursday and 11 Personnel is freaking fired up.

We spent our Monday speaking with the Wildcats at Kentucky Football Media Day. Now that we’ve had a little more time to digest everything, 11 Personnel is talking about what we learned and what’s at stake during fall camp.

— Unsurprising reaction to the Will Stein Q&A

— Backup QB battle among interesting competitions

— Glowing reviews of the offensive line

— A different kind of Kentucky Football Fan Day

— Another twist in the Protect College Sports Act

11 Personnel: Fall Camp Arrives

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More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.