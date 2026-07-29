11 Personnel: Pat Biondo's Surprising Departure a Week Before Fall Camp

It’s the week between SEC Media Days and the start of Fall Camp. This is supposed to be the final lull before Kentucky football season. Instead, 11 Personnel has a noteworthy roster move to discuss.

On Tuesday afternoon, General Manager Pat Biondo abruptly announced his departure. The first hire Will Stein made at Kentucky, the news was shocking on a variety of levels. We’ll explain why, share what we’ve heard and much more in a new edition of 11 Personnel, plus…

— Kentucky has a starting offensive line

— What the media missed on Kentucky

— Another late addition

— The most ridiculous moments from Big Ten Media Days

11 Personnel: A Surprising Kentucky GM Departure

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More Wildcat News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.