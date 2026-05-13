11 Personnel is On the Road: Should the Governor's Cup Move?

11 Personnel is doing a little mid-May sightseeing. Your favorite Kentucky football podcast is riding the Green Wave to Meade County, where tonight we’re talking ball at TD’s Pizza & Wings. Even though it’s in the heart of the offseason, there is still plenty to discuss, thanks to Will Stein.

The Kentucky head football coach continues to make the media rounds. On Tuesday, he made a few interesting NIL comments, but the ones that popped off the page were about the Governor’s Cup. He’s ready to see the game back in its traditional spot in week one. Is that a good idea? 11 Personnel breaks it all down, PLUS…

— Two new Kentucky football commitments

— Top 25 wins in the CFP era, how does Kentucky stand up?

— The Lane Train piles on Ole Miss

— Push and pull in CFP expansion talks.

11 Personnel: Should the Governor’s Cup Move?

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More on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.