11 Personnel: Kentucky Season Outlook with Jeff Drummond

We’re approaching the midpoint of the summer. Even though Kentucky football is still more than two months away, we can’t wait to scratch that itch much longer. That’s why 11 Personnel is just talking ball this week.

While Adam Luckett vacations in exotic Minnesota, Jeff Drummond is stepping in to share his perspective on what Will Stein is building at Kentucky. A longtime veteran on the beat, his thermometer is built to accurately take this program’s temperature as it undergoes significant change. A few things we’ll touch on today…

— It’s recruiting Flip SZN

— Who can raise the ceiling for this Kentucky football team?

— Areas of concern on this roster

— Are long-term boxes being checked?

11 Personnel: 2026 Outlook with Jeff Drummond

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More on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.