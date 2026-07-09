11 Personnel: Stat Predictions, Big 12 Media Days, and Cats with Extra Eligibility

We are 58 days away from the start of the 2026 Kentucky football season. As Will Stein takes a few swings on the golf course, 11 Personnel is diving into talking season.

We’ve talked at length in the abstract about what Stein’s first Kentucky football team will look like. Another way to paint a clearer picture is to project what the team will look like on paper. 11 Personnel is forecasting who will lead the Cats in stats this fall with some hypothetical odds, PLUS…

— Wildcats who benefit from 5 in 5

— The worst question in the history of a Media Days

— A surprising amount of Kentucky flavor at Big 12 Media Days

— Final sprint of summer

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More on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.