11 Personnel E344: Stacking Up Transfer Portal Wins

The second weekend of transfer portal recruiting reached levels of unexpected awesomeness. Will Stein is firmly in the middle of a heater, and 11 Personnel is here to break it all down.

Kentucky has picked up so many transfer portal commitments. It’s hard to keep track of them all. That’s why Nick Roush and Adam Luckett get paid the Big Blog Bucks. The Wildcats have landed 11 players in 24 hours to get to 25 transfer portal additions. That’s a lot.

They will not go through every single player with a fine-tooth comb, but they will break down a few of the biggest commitments and share who could be the next to join them.

— Kentucky’s enormous move at offensive tackle.

— Adding Texas flavor to the roster.

— Is Stein ever going to sleep?

— Dead Period Starts Tomorrow

11 Personnel: Transfer Portal Commitments Galore

11 Personnel is presented by Monticello Bank. Enjoy the home court advantage with Monticello Bank’s HELOC Special and use the equity you’ve built in your home to finance special home projects and improvements! Score big with a fantastic introductory rate and attractive closing costs.

With 21 locations in 15 counties across Kentucky, we’re just around the corner, so hurry in and speak with one of our Mortgage Lenders about this limited time offer today!

Find us on the web at MBCBANK.COM. Monticello Bank, Where People Matter. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Make this college football season one for the history books. Make it legendary with BetMGM. If you haven’t signed up for BetMGM yet, use bonus code ON3 and you will get up to a $1500 First Bet Offer on your first wager with BetMGM! Download the BetMGM app and sign-up using bonus code ON3.

See BetMGM.com for Terms. 21+ only. US promotional offers not available in New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US). Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). First Bet Offer for new customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.