11 Personnel: Kentucky is Addicted to Football Commits

Like a bad habit the Cats can’t shake, Kentucky is absolutely rolling in recruiting wins. If you blinked, you might have missed another commitment. This is the heater of all heaters, and the Cats are so hot, it’s making 11 Personnel sweat.

Kentucky is up to five commitments in the last four days. Malachi Brown was the second-highest-ranked player in the class until Dominic Black popped an hour ago and committed to the Cats. The future of the trenches is looking bright, and that’s what 11 Personnel is here to discuss on this humid Wednesday afternoon, PLUS…

— More official visits on the horizon

— A few changes to the recruiting weekend

— How the Wildcats are dealing with a tragedy

— Brendan Sorsby is making a big fat mess

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More on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.