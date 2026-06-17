11 Personnel: Massive Recruiting Weekend Loading

The summer recruiting blitz is on the verge of reaching a crescendo. Will Stein and the Kentucky football program are preparing for the final significant official visit weekend of the summer, and 11 Personnel is here to get you prepared for it all. In addition to the new commitments, there are a few other things we must discuss from around the world of Kentucky football, like…

— Changes coming to Kroger Field on game days?

— Stein isn’t confident in Congress.

— BBN finally has Kentucky football schedule times

— Is the College World Series better than the Rose Bowl?

11 Personnel: Kentucky Official Visit Weekend Preview

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More on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.