11 Personnel E356: Kentucky Spring Game Preview During Commitment Wave

The finish line is in sight. Kentucky has completed 14 spring practices. All that’s left on the schedule is for Will Stein’s Wildcats to take the field in Saturday’s Blue-White Game.

11 Personnel is here to share everything you need to know about the exhibition at Kroger Field, which is slated to kick off at 11 am ET. A battle of good-on-good between the offense and defense, it should give us a good idea of where this team stands after a few weeks in the lab. Here’s what 11 Personnel will be watching closely this Saturday, and a few other noteworthy nuggets…

— Who will be the surprising spring game standout?

— Names and numbers you need to know.

— Kentucky locks in its QB, Jake Nawrot.

— Recruiting wave with a flip from Auburn.

11 Personnel: Spring Game Preview

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More on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.