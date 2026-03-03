11 Personnel No Huddle! with Kentucky OL Coach Cutter Leftwich

The offensive line served as a cornerstone of the most successful Kentucky football run in decades. The Big Blue Wall was revered among fans as they watched the Wildcats road grade through SEC opponents. In recent years, the Big Blue Wall has slowly eroded. Once Will Stein took the program’s reins, rebuilding it was one of the first orders of business. He tasked Cutter Leftwich with the lofty assignment, and today he’s introducing himself to Big Blue Nation in a new edition of 11 Personnel No Huddle!

Leftwich is a former college offensive lineman from Texas who spent a year guiding the North Texas offensive line in between stints with Stein at Oregon. During his time in Eugene, the Ducks had one of the best offensive lines in all of college football.

Today, he’ll share what it’s like to work with Stein and his plan to rebuild the Big Blue Wall, brick by brick. That’s just a small snippet of what you can expect from the new Kentucky offensive line coach…

— Coaching is a Family Business for Leftwich

— How Kentucky built its exceptional transfer portal class in the trenches.

— Leftwich’s plans for a compelling competition at offensive guard.

11 Personnel No Huddle! with Cutter Leftwich

11 Personnel is presented by Monticello Bank. Enjoy the home court advantage with Monticello Bank’s HELOC Special and use the equity you’ve built in your home to finance special home projects and improvements! Score big with a fantastic introductory rate and attractive closing costs.

With 21 locations in 15 counties across Kentucky, we’re just around the corner, so hurry in and speak with one of our Mortgage Lenders about this limited time offer today!

Find us on the web at MBCBANK.COM. Monticello Bank, Where People Matter. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.