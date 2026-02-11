11 Personnel is going No Huddle this offseason by bringing you bite-sized conversations with folks from around the SEC. After speaking with a couple of folks who believe in what Will Stein can do at Kentucky, we’re hearing a different perspective from SEC Mike.

The mastermind behind That SEC Podcast is a proud Tennessee Volunteer. You’re probably thinking to yourself, “Why in the world is Roush wasting time talking to a Tennessee fan?” While sometimes I find myself asking the same question, a wise man once said to keep your friends close, and your enemies closer.

After reminding him about the double-digit deficits the Vols blew, twice, to Kentucky, we’ll explore why he thinks that Stein will struggle to a 3-9 record in year one. If you think that’s a spicy take, there’s plenty more where that came from.

11 Personnel: No Huddle! with SEC Mike

