11 Personnel: No Huddle! with SEC Network's Peter Burns

We are firmly in the middle of the grind of the college football offseason. As Kentucky football fans set their sights on Will Stein‘s first season, now is a good time to catch up with someone who’s spent time with the Kentucky football head coach.

Last week, Peter Burns, Chris Doering, and an SEC Network camera crew traveled to Lexington to hang out with the first-year head coach. In addition to a lengthy conversation, they also played a little pickleball.

What did Burns think of Will Stein? That’s exactly what we’re going to discuss in a new No Huddle! edition of 11 Personnel. The SEC Network host has traveled around the SEC, speaking to all of the new head coaches, and before he begins covering the PGA Championship in Philadelphia, he’s king enough to take some time to share his impressions of the new Kentucky head coach. A few other topics we’ll touch on:

— Who’s winning the PGA Championship?

— How quickly can Stein make the Cats competitive?

— What does the SEC pecking order look like this fall?

11 Personnel: No Huddle! with Peter Burns

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More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.