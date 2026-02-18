11 Personnel No Huddle! Steve Wiltfong Shares Kentucky Recruiting Buzz

Will Stein hit the ground running and secured a Top 10 transfer portal class for the Kentucky Wildcats. After assembling his first roster, he quickly turned his attention to the future. Kentucky is recruiting the high school ranks like we haven’t seen in quite some time.

Steve Wiltfong has covered high school football recruiting for a long time. Today, the Rivals’ expert is sharing with the KSR audience what is making Stein’s early days on the job so special. The Kentucky head coach takes a hands-on approach, and his resume has the Wildcats primed to land a 2027 class filled with talented offensive weapons. A few things we discussed during this candid conversation:

— The most likely four-star quarterback to commit to Kentucky.

— What an impressive in-state recruiting haul may look like.

— Why Kentucky fans should be fired up for Kenny Minchey.

11 Personnel: No Huddle! with Steve Wiltfong

11 Personnel is presented by Monticello Bank. Enjoy the home court advantage with Monticello Bank’s HELOC Special and use the equity you’ve built in your home to finance special home projects and improvements! Score big with a fantastic introductory rate and attractive closing costs.

With 21 locations in 15 counties across Kentucky, we’re just around the corner, so hurry in and speak with one of our Mortgage Lenders about this limited time offer today!

Find us on the web at MBCBANK.COM. Monticello Bank, Where People Matter. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.