The Kentucky baseball team is gearing up for the NCAA Tournament. Before you hear the dulcet tones of Tom Hart on the Morgantown Regional broadcasts for the Worldwide Leader, hear from the talented broadcaster on a new No Huddle! edition of 11 Personnel.

The long-time play-by-play voice on the SEC Network has been a friend to BBN. When he’s on the mic for a Kentucky basketball or football game, you need to keep your head on a swivel as he drops Easter eggs for the KSU audience. Does he have any in store for this weekend?

We will not spoil all of the fun, but we will chat with Tom Hart to talk about what Nick Mingione’s team needs to do to play the role of spoiler in the NCAA Tournament. But let’s be real, we can’t talk with Tom Hart and only discuss baseball. We’ll also touch on the changes Will Stein is bringing to the Kentucky football program that you can expect to see this fall. Lock in for a delightful conversation as the sports calendar turns to summer.

11 Personnel: No Huddle! with Tom Hart

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More on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.