11 Personnel: No Huddle! with Tom Hart
The Kentucky baseball team is gearing up for the NCAA Tournament. Before you hear the dulcet tones of Tom Hart on the Morgantown Regional broadcasts for the Worldwide Leader, hear from the talented broadcaster on a new No Huddle! edition of 11 Personnel.
The long-time play-by-play voice on the SEC Network has been a friend to BBN. When he’s on the mic for a Kentucky basketball or football game, you need to keep your head on a swivel as he drops Easter eggs for the KSU audience. Does he have any in store for this weekend?
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We will not spoil all of the fun, but we will chat with Tom Hart to talk about what Nick Mingione’s team needs to do to play the role of spoiler in the NCAA Tournament. But let’s be real, we can’t talk with Tom Hart and only discuss baseball. We’ll also touch on the changes Will Stein is bringing to the Kentucky football program that you can expect to see this fall. Lock in for a delightful conversation as the sports calendar turns to summer.
11 Personnel: No Huddle! with Tom Hart
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