11 Personnel: No Huddle! with Future Kentucky QB Jake Nawrot

The future is looking bright for the Kentucky football program with Will Stein leading the charge. The new head coach has made every right move this offseason. One of his biggest moves was securing a commitment from Jake Nawrot.

Rivals ranks Nawrot as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class. A little over a week ago, he was one of the top performers at the Elite 11, the nation’s most prestigious quarterback camp. Now, he’s introducing himself to BBN on 11 Personnel.

In this conversation, we’ll touch on why he believes in the future of Kentucky football, discuss his experience at the Elite 11, and his upcoming official visit to Lexington. And of course, you can’t expect a conversation with KSR to be free of some ridiculousness. Lock in to get to know Nawrot, the future of Kentucky football.

11 Personnel No Huddle! with Jake Nawrot

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More on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.