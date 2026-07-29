11 Personnel: No Huddle with The Film Guy, Brooks Austin

You hear the pundits every year recite hot takes. They’re often filled with bluster and not many facts. Sometimes, you need to hear college football analysis from someone who knows all of the Xs and Os. That’s why 11 Personnel spent time at SEC Media Days chatting with The Film Guy, Brooks Austin.

The Georgia native eats, sleeps, and poops Ball. He cut his teeth playing small-school football, then attacked the Georgia beat before diving into what he knows best: Ball. On his channel, you’ll find Brooks breaking down tape with the all-22, giving you a full-field perspective to explain what’s happening on college football fields across the country.

Austin joined us to share the trends he’s seen developing over the years and to forecast what’s next in the sport. The Film Guy also shared his thoughts on what Will Stein is bringing to the Kentucky Wildcats.

“I like what (Stein) puts down, I like the way he talks, and what a fresh tone,” said Austin. “I was King of Mark Stoops Mountain, I like Mark Stoops, but WOO! He could be dry every once in a while.”

Lock in for this conversation to learn more about some of UK’s SEC competition this fall, and go ahead and help get Brooks over the hump to 100,000 subscribers right now.

Friends of Coal fueled KSR’s SEC Media Days Road Trip and is dedicated to informing and educating Kentucky citizens about the coal industry and its vital role in the state’s future. We provide a united voice for an industry that has been and remains a critical economic contributor to Kentucky. By working together, we can provide good jobs and benefits for future generations. Coal is RESILIENT, RELIABLE, and AFFORDABLE.

Friends of Coal is a volunteer organization. All are invited to be a part of our organization, which consists of proud Kentuckians as well as residents from beyond our borders. Head to friendsofcoalkentucky.org to learn more.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.