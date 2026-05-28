11 Personnel: SEC Spring Meeting Madness and Kentucky Kickoff Times

Spring has sprung. Well, technically, it’s almost over. In fact, it’s full-blown summer in Destin, yet the league still insists on describing this week of chatter as the SEC Spring Meetings.

Athletic directors and coaches in every major sport from around the SEC are meeting in person to share their grievances and discuss the future of college athletics. That includes Mark Pope and Will Stein. On this edition of 11 Personnel, we’re dishing on Stein’s big-picture thoughts about the sport, and what changes could be made after the SEC Spring Meetings. A few more highlights you can expect to see from your favorite Kentucky football podcast…

— RIP SoCon Saturday

— Could the SEC actually break off?

— The fight for CFP expansion

— A new bill in Congress to save college sports

— Good news for the first three Kentucky football kickoffs

11 Personnel: Springtime in Destin

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More on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.