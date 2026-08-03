11 Personnel with Will Stein: Removing Red and Preparing for the 2026 Kentucky Football Season

Will Stein went on a speaking tour during his first months on the job. He answered a myriad of questions, but not every one. 11 Personnel saved a few for the Kentucky head coach’s debut on the show.

If you paid close attention during spring practice, you may have noticed a minor change in details. For years, quarterbacks wore red practice jerseys. This spring, Kenny Minchey had on a black non-contact jersey in every photo. Why?

“We don’t have red in our building,” Will Stein told KSR. “I think it’s pretty obvious why. Our biggest rival down the road wears red. There’s no red in our building.”

Stein used to wear red on Saturdays. He’s one of numerous former Louisville football players who are now building a program on the other side of the Governor’s Cup rivalry. It’s why many Cardinal fans have referred to the Wildcats as “Louisville East.” Stein was raised in the middle of the rivalry as a Kentucky fan in the city of Louisville. He welcomes the trash talk.

“Honestly, I think Kentucky-Louisville is a freaking awesome rivalry. I really do, because the trash talk that happens between friends. The state is so connected that’s what I think is so awesome. It’s interstate, it’s an hour away, and I just wish we played first because all of this trash talk has been going on for the last seven months. Let’s tee it up and let it rip.”

More in the Q&A with Will Stein

You thought we were only going to ask about practice jerseys? People are buzzing about throwback jerseys, and 11 Personnel was obligated to interrogate the Kentucky head coach on the matter.

The most enlightening moments of the conversation with Will Stein weren’t about jerseys or gear or CSAA Football (shout out to Mother Goose). A year ago, he was a part of an offense that ranked Top 25 in fourth down attempts and conversions. He shared the method behind the decision-making madness and also spoke at length about how Kentucky will build its weekly offensive gameplan.

Football fans who love the Xs and Os are in for a real treat as Will Stein makes his 11 Personnel debut (and talks quite a bit of smack to Adam Luckett).

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.