2 Quotes Tell You That Cutter Leftwich is Bringing It to the Offensive Line

Offensive line coaches are built different. Sometimes, the big fellas can become caricatures, like the Browns’ Bob Wylie during Hard Knocks. Others take a hard line approach, bringing piss and vinegar to the trenches. Will Stein is modernizing the Kentucky football operation by injecting youth into the coaching staff. Just because many of these coaches are young, it doesn’t mean they’re abandoning football’s gritty roots.

I do not have every coach’s birth certificate, but Cutter Leftwich is likely the youngest coach on this staff. He was starting for McNeese State the same year that Lynn Bowden was running wild over SEC opponents. His youthfulness allows him to relate to his players, but it doesn’t mean he’s taking it easy on them.

In the latest behind-the-scenes look at Kentucky spring football practice, we got to watch Leftwich operate like a veteran. As is the case in each one of these videos, Kentucky football practice starts in the meeting room.

“You’ve heard me say, The Standard is The Standard,” Leftwich told the offensive line. “Well, what is your standard? How good do you wanna be? You will make mistakes in today’s practice. I will make a mistake in today’s practice. How will you overcome these mistakes? Is it gonna be the next play mentality? This play is the most important play, but you can’t let them be able to affect the rest of your practice.”

The Standard is the Standard. Be still, my heart.

Mike Tomlin coined the phrase during his lengthy tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s about as Football Guy as it gets. It doesn’t make sense, but it makes perfect sense. If that doesn’t make sense to you, this portion of practice with Leftwich will.

“We’re going to get our minds right by doing up downs, or somebody stepping up and saying, ‘This is how the **** it’s supposed to be!'”

I just let out a Tim “The Toolman” Taylor grunt. Football!

🗣️ What is your standard? How good do you want to be?



Inside practice with @CutterLeftwich. pic.twitter.com/84dXv0i4CM — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) March 30, 2026

If you need more grunts and physical play from Leftwich’s crew in the trenches, don’t worry, there’s plenty. Watch the Wildcats hit the sled in slide 10, but don’t gloss over the energy oozing during Kentucky spring practice when Coleton Price goes one-on-one with Jamarrion “Chops” Harkless.

Want more Kentucky football intel from spring practice? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.