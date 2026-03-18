2 Small Changes that would DRASTICALLY Improve the NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament is the best sporting event in the world. There’s nothing like March Madness. There’s non-stop action, bringing together the best ballers from all different levels of the sport and every different corner of the country.

Just because it’s the best sporting event in the world, it doesn’t mean the NCAA Tournament is perfect. A wise man once said, “Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection, we can catch excellence.”

NCAA President Charlie Baker believes the best method to achieve excellence is to expand the NCAA Tournament. He’s thinking too big. Another wise man once said, “Big things are accomplished only through the perfection of minor details.”

Two changes to a few minor details could take the NCAA Tournament one step closer to perfection.

Eliminate Custom NCAA Tournament Courts

Where did Brandon Knight hit a game-winning layup to beat Princeton in 2011? You probably don’t remember the exact location of that thrilling first round meeting, unless you were in the stands in Tampa. Six years earlier, Patrick Sparks‘ three bounced around the rim multiple times before falling through to force overtime in the Elite Eight against Michigan State. That game was played in Austin. Do you know why it’s so easy to recall the location? There was an enormous Longhorn in the middle of the court.

Somewhere in between those two memorable UK moments, the NCAA Tournament started spending money to create standardized floors, not just for the Final Four, but for every host city. The initial design was boring, replacing the host school’s mid-court logo with a blue NCAA logo and black sidelines. What we see now is improved, but it’s still a boring, minimalist design. This is what we could have instead.

When March truly was Madness. pic.twitter.com/sUjpUcRyKP — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) March 18, 2026

That court is fun. Not only is it more delightful and helpful for posterity’s sake, but it also gives channel surfers throughout the NCAA Tournament a point of reference and a sense of time and place for these magical March moments.

Figure Out the Basketballs

This shouldn’t be this hard. Standardizing equipment is elementary, and yet in the NCAA Tournament, we watch a game played with basketballs that wouldn’t cut it on the Blue Courts.

The wildest thing about the NCAA Tournament:



Over-inflated basketballs



They’re back again. pic.twitter.com/oVAtkbhP5H — Rebound Rundown (@ReboundRundown) March 17, 2026

Remember when air pressure in the New England Patriots’ footballs was the biggest story in sports? The NFL suspended Tom Brady for four games for Deflategate, yet the NCAA doesn’t have enough oversight to give its players a standardized basketball for the biggest single-elimination tournament in the Western Hemisphere. It’s preposterous. Don’t take it from me. Let Steven Peake cook.

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