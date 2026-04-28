2026 CATSPY Awards: All the winners and the "Moments of the Year" video montage
UK Athletics celebrated the 2025-26 season with the 24th annual CATSPY Awards last night. Historic Memorial Coliseum played host to the 2026 CATSPYs, where UK’s student-athletes, coaches, and teams were recognized with their end-of-year awards and honors for accomplishments on and off the playing field.
CATSPY standouts include Kentucky Volleyball winning Team of the Year following its SEC championship and national runner-up season. Volleyball also took home Women’s Athlete of the Year (Eva Hudson), Miss Wildcat (Eva Hudson/Brooklyn Deleye), and Women’s Support Role (Molly Berezowitz).
Six female student-athletes shared the 2026 Miss Wildcat award, while Mr. Wildcat had four winners. Lastly, this year’s Heart of a Wildcat recipient was Mitch Barnhart, attending his last CATSPYs as the school’s athletic director. Barnhart was recognized for his 24 years of service as AD.
Watch the “Moments of the Year” video montage
With the individual awards came the end-of-year video montage for UK’s 2025-26 athletic season. Enjoy UK Sports Video‘s celebration of the Wildcats, one of the best parts of the CATSPYs each season.
CATSPY Award Winners
Academic Teams of the Year
Women’s Golf and Baseball
Blue Heart Award
Anna Flynn Cashion – Gymnastics
Jordan Obi – Women’s Basketball
Agustin Lopez – Men’s Soccer
Community Service Award
Lily DeLong – Women’s Swimming & Diving
Sharon Lee – Gymnastics
Emma Green – STUNT
Josh Kattus – Football
Malachi Moreno – Men’s Basketball
Keightley Assist Award
Lilly Francis – Athletics Communications & Public Relations
Caeleigh Bybee – STUNT Manager
Lifetime Achievement Award
Jim Madaleno – Athletic Training/Administration
Mike Lyden Courage Award
Maddy Hartley – Women’s Swimming and Diving
Scratch Award
JT Broome – Men’s Swimming and Diving
Scholar-Athletes of the Year
Zoe Hammond – Women’s Tennis
Isabella Rivelli – Gymnastics
Martin Voss – Rifle
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Men’s Athlete of the Year
Carlie Makarawu – Men’s Track and Field
Braden Peiser – Rifle
Men’s Newcomer of the Year
Tyler Bell – Baseball
Men’s Supporting Role
Grant Godfrey – Football
Miles Jones – Men’s Track & Field
Women’s Athlete of the Year
Eva Hudson – Volleyball
Women’s Newcomer of the Year
Tonie Morgan – Women’s Basketball
Women’s Supporting Role
Molly Berezowitz – Volleyball
Amelia Hassett – Women’s Basketball
Team of the Year
Volleyball
Miss Wildcat
Brooklyn Deleye – Volleyball
Sofia Ceccarello – Rifle
Ella Emmert – Softball
Teonni Key – Women’s Basketball
Eva Hudson – Volleyball
Zoe Hammond – Women’s Tennis
Mr. Wildcat
Ty Bryant – Football
Josh Kattus – Football
Levi Sandidge – Men’s Swimming & Diving
Carlie Makarawu – Men’s Track & Field
Heart of a Wildcat
Mitch Barnhart – Director of Athletics
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