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2026 CATSPY Awards: All the winners and the "Moments of the Year" video montage

Drew Franklinby: Drew Franklin30 minutes agoDrewFranklinKSR

UK Athletics celebrated the 2025-26 season with the 24th annual CATSPY Awards last night. Historic Memorial Coliseum played host to the 2026 CATSPYs, where UK’s student-athletes, coaches, and teams were recognized with their end-of-year awards and honors for accomplishments on and off the playing field.

CATSPY standouts include Kentucky Volleyball winning Team of the Year following its SEC championship and national runner-up season. Volleyball also took home Women’s Athlete of the Year (Eva Hudson), Miss Wildcat (Eva Hudson/Brooklyn Deleye), and Women’s Support Role (Molly Berezowitz).

Six female student-athletes shared the 2026 Miss Wildcat award, while Mr. Wildcat had four winners. Lastly, this year’s Heart of a Wildcat recipient was Mitch Barnhart, attending his last CATSPYs as the school’s athletic director. Barnhart was recognized for his 24 years of service as AD.

Watch the “Moments of the Year” video montage

With the individual awards came the end-of-year video montage for UK’s 2025-26 athletic season. Enjoy UK Sports Video‘s celebration of the Wildcats, one of the best parts of the CATSPYs each season.

CATSPY Award Winners

Academic Teams of the Year
Women’s Golf and Baseball

Blue Heart Award
Anna Flynn Cashion – Gymnastics
Jordan Obi – Women’s Basketball
Agustin Lopez – Men’s Soccer

Community Service Award
Lily DeLong – Women’s Swimming & Diving
Sharon Lee – Gymnastics
Emma Green – STUNT
Josh Kattus – Football
Malachi Moreno – Men’s Basketball

Keightley Assist Award
Lilly Francis – Athletics Communications & Public Relations
Caeleigh Bybee – STUNT Manager

Lifetime Achievement Award
Jim Madaleno – Athletic Training/Administration

Mike Lyden Courage Award
Maddy Hartley – Women’s Swimming and Diving

Scratch Award
JT Broome – Men’s Swimming and Diving

Scholar-Athletes of the Year
Zoe Hammond – Women’s Tennis
Isabella Rivelli – Gymnastics
Martin Voss – Rifle

Men’s Athlete of the Year
Carlie Makarawu – Men’s Track and Field
Braden Peiser – Rifle

Men’s Newcomer of the Year
Tyler Bell – Baseball

Men’s Supporting Role
Grant Godfrey – Football
Miles Jones – Men’s Track & Field

Women’s Athlete of the Year
Eva Hudson – Volleyball

Women’s Newcomer of the Year
Tonie Morgan – Women’s Basketball

Women’s Supporting Role
Molly Berezowitz – Volleyball
Amelia Hassett – Women’s Basketball

Team of the Year
Volleyball

Miss Wildcat
Brooklyn Deleye – Volleyball
Sofia Ceccarello – Rifle
Ella Emmert – Softball
Teonni Key – Women’s Basketball
Eva Hudson – Volleyball
Zoe Hammond – Women’s Tennis

Mr. Wildcat
Ty Bryant – Football
Josh Kattus – Football
Levi Sandidge – Men’s Swimming & Diving
Carlie Makarawu – Men’s Track & Field

Heart of a Wildcat
Mitch Barnhart – Director of Athletics

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2026-04-28