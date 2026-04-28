2026 CATSPY Awards: All the winners and the "Moments of the Year" video montage

UK Athletics celebrated the 2025-26 season with the 24th annual CATSPY Awards last night. Historic Memorial Coliseum played host to the 2026 CATSPYs, where UK’s student-athletes, coaches, and teams were recognized with their end-of-year awards and honors for accomplishments on and off the playing field.

CATSPY standouts include Kentucky Volleyball winning Team of the Year following its SEC championship and national runner-up season. Volleyball also took home Women’s Athlete of the Year (Eva Hudson), Miss Wildcat (Eva Hudson/Brooklyn Deleye), and Women’s Support Role (Molly Berezowitz).

Six female student-athletes shared the 2026 Miss Wildcat award, while Mr. Wildcat had four winners. Lastly, this year’s Heart of a Wildcat recipient was Mitch Barnhart, attending his last CATSPYs as the school’s athletic director. Barnhart was recognized for his 24 years of service as AD.

Watch the “Moments of the Year” video montage

With the individual awards came the end-of-year video montage for UK’s 2025-26 athletic season. Enjoy UK Sports Video‘s celebration of the Wildcats, one of the best parts of the CATSPYs each season.

CATSPY Award Winners

Academic Teams of the Year

Women’s Golf and Baseball

Blue Heart Award

Anna Flynn Cashion – Gymnastics

Jordan Obi – Women’s Basketball

Agustin Lopez – Men’s Soccer

Community Service Award

Lily DeLong – Women’s Swimming & Diving

Sharon Lee – Gymnastics

Emma Green – STUNT

Josh Kattus – Football

Malachi Moreno – Men’s Basketball

Keightley Assist Award

Lilly Francis – Athletics Communications & Public Relations

Caeleigh Bybee – STUNT Manager

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jim Madaleno – Athletic Training/Administration

Mike Lyden Courage Award

Maddy Hartley – Women’s Swimming and Diving

Scratch Award

JT Broome – Men’s Swimming and Diving

Scholar-Athletes of the Year

Zoe Hammond – Women’s Tennis

Isabella Rivelli – Gymnastics

Martin Voss – Rifle

Men’s Athlete of the Year

Carlie Makarawu – Men’s Track and Field

Braden Peiser – Rifle

Men’s Newcomer of the Year

Tyler Bell – Baseball

Men’s Supporting Role

Grant Godfrey – Football

Miles Jones – Men’s Track & Field

Women’s Athlete of the Year

Eva Hudson – Volleyball

Women’s Newcomer of the Year

Tonie Morgan – Women’s Basketball

Women’s Supporting Role

Molly Berezowitz – Volleyball

Amelia Hassett – Women’s Basketball

Team of the Year

Volleyball

Miss Wildcat

Brooklyn Deleye – Volleyball

Sofia Ceccarello – Rifle

Ella Emmert – Softball

Teonni Key – Women’s Basketball

Eva Hudson – Volleyball

Zoe Hammond – Women’s Tennis

Mr. Wildcat

Ty Bryant – Football

Josh Kattus – Football

Levi Sandidge – Men’s Swimming & Diving

Carlie Makarawu – Men’s Track & Field

Heart of a Wildcat

Mitch Barnhart – Director of Athletics