The 2026 Kentucky Football Win Total is in. Time to bring out the Hammer?

College football win totals are not only a fun future wager, but they’re also wonderful talking season fodder. One can use a hunch they feel about a team’s upcoming season, then break down the schedule to reinforce that hunch before reaching a final decision. The exercise is so much fun, it’s become one of 11 Personnel’s favorite annual episodes.

This year, our friends at BetMGM did not practice patience. While in the middle of the NCAA Tournament, they beat other books to the punch by unleashing win totals for power conference teams. In Will Stein‘s first season, Kentucky has a win total of 4.5. Over bettors pay for more juice at -135, while you can get the under at +105.

Using the simple strategy I stated in the opening paragraph, the hunch is toward the over. Vibes have not been this high in a long time around Kentucky football, thanks to the energy injected into the previously hapless offense. As for the schedule, well, that’s where things get complicated.

Kentucky’s first SEC game is against Alabama. The next four SEC games of the 9-game conference slate are at Texas A&M, at South Carolina, vs. LSU, and at Oklahoma. The slate also includes a road trip to Neyland Stadium and a season finale against Louisville, who will be a preseason fringe Top 25 team.

Kentucky has one of the ten most difficult schedules in the country, but as Will Stein said, “If you’re scared, go to church.” Andy Staples is not going to church. He’s hammering the over.

“Kentucky fired Mark Stoops and hired Will Stein and the books are predicting the record will be as bad or worse than last season. While we don’t yet know what Stein will be as an in-game head coach, we have already gotten a taste of his roster construction preferences,” writes Staples.

“Kentucky gave Stein the resources to go into the transfer portal and get what he needed, and he spent much of that bounty on veteran offensive linemen with power-conference starting experience. Stein does not seem like a coach who plans on a year zero. He’s not rebuilding. He intends to win now, and even if he goes 5-7, you win.”

Staples doubled down on his podcast with Ari Wasserman, describing it as “the easiest over this year.” He’s not the only one at On3 HQ who’s all in on Will Stein in year one at Kentucky. It begs the question: Is it time to hammer Kentucky over 4.5 wins?