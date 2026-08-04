2026 Kentucky Position Preview: Tight End

Kentucky’s fall camp is right around the corner. Before the Cats officially begin the 2026 season, KSR is taking a closer look at the roster and analyzing each position group. Personnel, storylines, questions, and one bold prediction will be included.

Tight end is up next. The expectations are very high for this room in 2026.

Position Preview: Quarterback

Position Preview: Running Back

Position Preview: Wide Receiver

Expected Starter

Willie Rodriguez (6-4, 249, 3rd)

The Covington (Ky.) Catholic product who picked Kentucky over multiple SEC school is coming off a 23 receptions for 310 yards season. Rodriguez has played 600-plus snaps over his first two seasons on campus and has become a reliable target with zero career drops. Rodriguez has shown the foot speed to stretch the seam and has shown glimpses of being a reliable red zone target.

There are big plans for him in this new offense. Rodriguez has a great chance to become the first Kentucky tight end to reach 50 receptions since Jacob Tamme got to that number in 2007.

Kentucky’s Tight Ends Room

Former Lexington (Ky.) Catholic quarterback Justin Burke has returned home to work with former teammate Will Stein again. Burke replaced Stein as the UTSA offensive coordinator in 2023 and led the Roadrunners to three consecutive top-40 offensive finishes in ESPN’s SP+ rankings. Burke left a play caller gig to coach in the SEC. He inherited a room with some potential.

Henry Boyer (6-6, 270, 5th)

The Illinois transfer played 240 snaps for Kentucky last season and was retained by the new staff. Boyer is a big and physical in-line tight end who will provide blocking value for the offense. The veteran isn’t expected to start but will have a role in this offense. The coaching staffed raved about the Chicago native throughout spring practice.

Elijah Brown (6-6, 263, 5th)

This Dayton native battled injuries in his first season at UK and only played two offensive snaps. Brown started his career at Alabama before spending the 2023 and 2024 seasons at Florida Atlantic where he played in 11 games and earned one career start. Brown gives the offense a tight end with some experience and good size.

Justin Kattus (6-1, 216, 3rd)

The younger brother of Josh Kattus returns for his third year in the program. Justin Kattus is a Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier product who will add depth to the tight end room in Lexington.

Mikkel Skinner (6-4, 234, 2nd)

This former four-star recruit recorded 44 receptions, 1,140 yards from scrimmage, and 18 total touchdowns as a senior in South Carolina. Skinner dealt with a soft-tissue injury in fall camp and never worked his way into the rotation in year one. However, this was a huge recruiting win for the program. The flex tight end has the potential to be a mismatch creator. Expectations are high for the second-year player after a good spring.

(Crawford Ifland | KSR)

Big Question: How much of a splash can Mikkel Skinner make?

Mikkel Skinner was the top ranked prospect in Kentucky’s 2025 recruiting class. After battling through some injuries last fall camp, the Greer (S.C.) Riverside got healthy and made a strong impression during spring practice. Will that lead to a big role on offense?

The former basketball player who recorded 44 receptions for 1,140 yards and 18 total touchdowns as a senior is not a traditional tight end. How will Kentucky’s new offensive staff use someone with Skinner’s skill set? We’re about to find out.

Skinner’s usage to be effective will need to be creative. That means playing in the slot, being used in motion, split out wide, and involved in quick game. The young player could become a dynamic playmaker in this offense.

This is one of the highest ceiling players on the football team.

Top Storyline: Willie Rodriguez’s rise

The class of 2024 prospect was a later riser during the recruiting process who landed at Kentucky. After earning snaps as a true freshman, Rodriguez put together a solid campaign that included multi-catch games in five SEC contests. Can he reach another level?

Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon), Jamari Johnson (Oregon), and Trey’Dez Green (LSU) each went for over 400 receiving yards on 30-plus catches last season playing for Will Stein and Joe Sloan. A Kentucky tight end has not reached those numbers since Jacob Tamme logged 56 receptions for 619 yards and seven touchdowns in 2007. That was two decades ago.

Can Rodriguez end the drought? All signs point to Kentucky using the tight end in a myriad of ways. The in-state product is set to be one of the best players on this offense.

“He can do it all,” Will Stein said at SEC Media Days. “I mean, he can block. He can stretch the field vertically. He’s really good, ball-in-hand. He’s got excellent strength, great hands. He’s as good as anyone that I’ve been around over the last three, four years, and that includes a second round pick, a first round pick and probably another first round pick at Oregon. So, I’m really excited about where he’s developed himself over the last six, seven months, and he’s going to continue to improve over the season.”

“Willie’s one of the best tight ends in the country and is going to be a staple in our offense.”

Kentucky tight end Willie Rodriguez Jr. is officially BACK next season.



Willie Rod hauled in 23 receptions for 310 yards and one touchdown this season.https://t.co/EqSdPfLFcx pic.twitter.com/S4TzqTEbkf — Daniel Hager (@DanielHagerOn3) January 9, 2026

Bold Prediction: Willie Rodriguez goes for over 600 receiving yards

Kentucky has not had a tight end become a full feature part of the offense since 2007. That two-decade drought will end this fall. The Big Blue Nation will rejoice at Kroger Field.

The words this offseason were not empty calories from Will Stein. Willie Rodriguez will be a very big part on an offense that might have to lean-pass heavy. The odds are decent that No. 81 becomes Kenny Minchey‘s top target.

Rodriguez is set for a big season. That means he puts up some Jacob Tamme numbers this year.