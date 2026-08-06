2026 Kentucky Position Previews: Offensive Line

Kentucky’s fall camp is right around the corner. Before the Cats officially begin the 2026 season, KSR is taking a closer look at the roster and analyzing each position group. Personnel, storylines, questions, and one bold prediction will be included.

Offensive line is up next where there is real belief that the Big Blue Wall has legitimately returned in 2026.

Position Preview: Quarterback

Position Preview: Running Back

Position Preview: Wide Receiver

Position Preview: Tight End

Expected Starters

Lance Heard (6-6, 325, 4th)

A former five-star recruit who started his career at LSU, Heard has appeared in 36 games with 25 starting assignments and played over 1,800 career snaps during his first three seasons in the SEC. The Louisiana native is an experienced starting left tackle with prototypical size, terrific length (36-inch arms), and good positional athleticism. Heard plays with heavy hands and has true two-way value in the run and pass game.

The left tackle is a potential first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Tegra Tshabola (6-6, 329, 5th)

This West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West product spent four years at Ohio State and was a two-year starter on consecutive playoff teams in Columbus at right guard. Tshabola brings terrific experience and positional size to Kentucky’s rebuilt offensive line. The veteran is not the mauler in the run game that we have seen in the past at UK, but is a good puller and should provide instant value in pass protection as the offense.

A plug-and-play addition who is set to play left guard after playing right guard in the Big Ten.

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola (77) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coleton Price (6-3, 308, 5th)

The Bowie (Texas) High product started 31 consecutive games at Baylor before entering the transfer portal. This was arguably the best center available this transfer portal cycle. The Big 12 transfer should be a quality plug-and-play addition in the pivot. Price could solidify things in the middle for a first-year starting quarterback and a brand new offensive line.

Folks inside the program have gushed about Price. The expectations are high for his final season of college football.

Luckett’s Scouting Notebook: What Kentucky added to roster in transfer portal

Olaus Alinen (6-6, 329, 4th)

The Alabama transfer is a Finland native who played high school ball at Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School after moving to the United States for his junior season in 2021. Alinen was a former top-200 recruit who signed with the Crimson Tide after being recruited by Eric Wolford. This SEC transfer comes to Kentucky with two years of eligibility remaining. Alinen owns good size with limited experience (165 career snaps).

The transfer will settle in at guard during Kentucky’s fall camp.

Malachi Wood (6-8, 329, 4th)

The Richmond (Ky.) Madison Central product started five games as a redshirt freshman at right tackle in 2024 before serving as Kentucky’s swing tackle in 2025. Wood is now in year four with the program and seemingly won the starting right tackle job during spring practice.

Many in the program had positive things to say about the in-state prospect at Kentucky Media Day. Development was always needed for Wood and it seems like he has taken the next step. The tackle will get a second crack at being an SEC starter this fall.

Kentucky’s Offensive Line Room

Cutter Leftwich followed Will Stein from Oregon to Kentucky to lead Kentucky’s offensive line room. The former starting center at McNeese has been a fast riser through the coaching ranks going from a graduate assistant in 2021 to SEC position coach in 2026. The youngest coach on the staff will be asked to lead a position group that has had some rough years recently in Lexington. He will be coaching many new faces in year one on the job.

Rob Fogler (6-7, 325, 4th)

The Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier alum spent two seasons at Ball State before moving to Kentucky in 2025. Fogler has not seen game action through three years of college football.

Cameron Jones (6-6, 335, 4th)

Jones left James Madison after two seasons and transferred to Kentucky. The West Virginia played some guard last year despite having the size to play tackle. Jones was retained by the new staff and will compete for a spot with the second unit during fall camp.

Jordan Knox (6-2, 329, 4th)

Knox is a former high three-star recruit out of South Carolina who signed with Northwestern in the 2023 recruiting cycle and spent two seasons in the Big Ten. The multi-time transfer received playing time with the Wildcats as a true freshman in 2023 before moving to junior college.

Knox will be on the second unit during fall camp, and could be the top interior reserve on this offensive line.

Tino Merlo (6-2, 278, Redshirt Junior)

The Youngstown (Ohio) Cardinal Mooney product enters year four at Kentucky after being on the Dean’s List during the fall semester. This walk-on addition will provide some needed depth in the offensive line room.

Max Anderson (6-5, 311, Redshirt Sophomore)

The former four-star recruit from Metro Dallas picked Tennessee over Michigan and Oklahoma in the 2024 high school cycle before transferring to Kentucky after two seasons on Rocky Top. Anderson has always been seen as a guard-first prospect with good positional size and the potential to be a mauling power player in the run game.

The SEC transfer is expected to fill one of the guard spots on Kentucky’s second-team offense this season.

Hayes Johnson (6-4, 310, 3rd)

The in-state native is back for year three after at Kentucky. Johnson is a former three-star recruit who is now playing center. This class of 2024 prospect is competing for the backup center position.

Kyle Mixon (6-5, 321, 3rd)

This Peach State native joined the Kentucky program as a walk-on in 2024. Mixon is now in year three at Kentucky and has some tackle size.

Mark Robinson (6-5, 328, 3rd)

The Sunshine State native began his career at NAIA Southeastern and became an all-conference performer as a true freshman. That led to an FBS opportunity. Robinson landed in the C-USA and became a full-time starter at left tackle in Mark Cala’s spread tempo attack that was an offshoot of the Art Briles offense. Robinson had some struggles in pass protection (23 pressures allowed in 500 pass block snaps) for this pass-heavy offense, but gained some meaningful experience, and played clean football (3 penalties in 800-plus snaps).

Kentucky recorded a portal win over Texas Tech for the tackle with two years of eligibility remaining and good positional size. Robinson is beginning the season as a reserve.

Aba Selm (6-4, 327, 3rd)

The Northern Kentucky native took a redshirt season in year one on campus and is now in year three after spending most of the 2025 season on Kentucky’s availability report. There has not been much chatter about Selm since the new coaching staff arrived.

Jermiel Atkins (6-8, 326, 2nd)

Atkins is a massive offensive tackle prospect out of Dayton. The former basketball player who picked UK over Minnesota and Virginia Tech received a development redshirt year in 2025. Some more development will likely be needed in 2026.

Jay Clark (6-4, 318, 2nd)

A former Ohio recruiting win, Clark took a redshirt season in his first year on campus. The class of 2025 prospect could play center or guard. A long term positional home still needs to be found.

Alexander DiMartino (6-4, 306, 2nd)

The South Florida native took a redshirt season in his first year with the Kentucky program in 2025. DiMartino has four years of eligibility remaining and was a walk-on addition.

Jason Ekperuoh (6-6, 354, 2nd)

A late addition to the 2025 signing class, Ekperuoh is a Canada native who moved to the United States in 2023 to pursue a football career. This is developmental guard/tackle prospect who needs some time to grow.

Mason Howard (6-4, 321, 1st)

The Ft. Thomas (Ky.) Highlands product joined the Kentucky program this offseason as a walk-on. Howard brings good positional size and will provide some depth.

Cameron Miller Jr. (6-5, 341, 1st)

The Chicagoland native has terrific size, length, and movement skills. Can that translate on the field at the next level? The three-star prospect owns all of the measurables you could want with true left tackle potential. A development year and/or years will be required.

Ben Myers (6-4, 285, Freshman)

The Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman was a late addition to the 2025 recruiting class who joined the program as a preferred walk-on. Myers enrolled for the spring semester and is another first-year player who will provide some depth.

Hank Timon (6-6, 318, 1st)

The Indiana native was a walk-on addition who committed to Kentucky in February and arrived on campus this summer. This first-year player will provide depth at tackle.

Big Question: Can the new starters produce?

Kentucky needed to find some starting experience in the transfer portal. The Wildcats did that by landing Lance Heard, Coleton Price, and Tegra Tshabola. But they also needed to fill out the other two starting sports. They are betting on some evaluation and development.

Olaus Alinen and Malachi Wood each have some experience but neither has been a full-time starter yet in college football. Each has a lot to prove. With these new projected to play next to each other on the right side, defenses will plan to attack them early in the season. Will they be able to hold up? Will a switch to the starting lineup be needed?

The answers to these questions will be answered in fall camp and when SEC play begins.

Top Storyline: Hype for the new Big Blue Wall

The Kentucky offensive line praise throughout the offseason has seemingly not slowed down. This program spent some money on the position in the transfer portal and left college football free agency feeling good about what they added in the trenches.

The confidence has only increased.

Will Stein has consistently raved about this group and is on record saying that it is on par with some of the Joe Moore Award finalists he coached at Oregon. That’s a strong statement. We’re about to find out if the hype is real.

Kentucky found some proven power conference starters in the portal. They are betting on development and evaluation with two unproven starters. Will that equal a good SEC offensive line? We’ll find out soon.

Bold Prediction: Lance Heard becomes first-round pick at Kentucky

Warren Bryant was taken in the first round of the 1977 NFL Draft. Despite the success of the offensive line room from 2016-21, Kentucky never produced an offensive line pick in the first two rounds. That changes with Lance Heard.

Kentucky's biggest portal surprise occurred on Saturday when Tennessee transfer Lance Heard committed to the Wildcats. Who has UK added at LT?



⏺️Blue-chipper

⏺️Multi-year SEC starter

⏺️Scouting report



BIO BLAST: https://t.co/QEDgWeNDw6 pic.twitter.com/H7t6Bszq5B — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) January 11, 2026

The Tennessee transfer is likely on the outside looking in of the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft as of today, but that changes this fall. This former blue-chip recruit puts his best college football season together at Kentucky. That leads to a big moment for him and the program on draft night.

Will Stein, Cutter Leftwich, and the rest of Kentucky’s offensive staff earn a development story to sell on the recruiting trail in year one at a premium position.