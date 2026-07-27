2026 Kentucky Position Previews: Quarterback

Kentucky’s fall camp is right around the corner. Before the Cats officially begin the 2026 season, KSR is taking a closer look at the roster and analyzing each position group. Personnel, storylines, questions, and one bold prediction will be included.

Quarterback is up first where Kentucky is breaking in a new transfer starter again for the fifth time in six seasons.

Expected Starter: Kenny Minchey

Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey was committed to Nebraska before quickly flipping to Kentucky during the only transfer portal window of the offseason. Minchey is a Greater Nashville native with two years of eligibility remaining who has not yet received extended playing time in college football. The quarterback lost a tightly contested QB battle with CJ Carr last summer and will now get to be QB1 in Lexington.

Minchey owns a well-rounded skill set, and seems to have legitimate high upside, but has to go and prove it on the field. There has been plenty of chatter of mobility and his accuracy as he fits into a system that will based off what Stein did at Oregon with Joe Sloan holding the call sheet.

Will Stein has only produced high-end quarterbacks. We’re about to find out if Minchey can continue that trend.

Kentucky’s Quarterback Room

Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan and assistant quarterbacks coach Nate Dodson will be running the quarterback room at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility this year. Will Stein will also likely be in that room a lot. This entire position has been rebuilt outside of one returnee.

Callum Wither (6-4, 217, 5th)

A surprise summer addition to the roster, Wither spent three seasons in the Ohio football program before heading back to Canada in 2025. The quartertback threw for just under 2,500 yards on a completion percentage in the 70s in his only season at Wilfrid University. Kentucky flipped Wither from a Maryland commitment and will ask the veteran to compete for a backup quarterback spot this fall.



Carson Cruver (6-3, 203, 4th)

The Austin (Texas) St. Michael’s Catholic product spent three years at Florida Atlantic in a backup quarterback role before entering the transfer portal. Kentucky added the fourth-year player as a preferred walk-on to the roster during the winter transfer portal window. Cruver gives UK some experience and depth in the room.

JacQai Long (6-2, 203, 3rd)

The West Virginia native spent two seasons at Marshall before entering college football free agency in December. Long did not appear in a game on Marshall’s Sun Belt title team in 2024 but did get some game action in 2025. The quarterback played in five games for the Herd.

The Group of Six transfer is now at Kentucky with three years of eligibility remaining. Long will be competing for the QB2 spot in fall camp.

Brennen Ward (6-4, 227, 2nd)

The Greater Columbus native spent his true freshman season at Kentucky and appeared in one game. Ward preserved his redshirt and stayed with the program through a coaching change. This former three-star recruit has a terrific chance to win the QB2 spot in fall camp after leaving spring practice as the backup quarterback.

Will Drakeford Jr. (6-2, 195, 1st)

A first team all-state selection in Maryland, Drakeford Jr. threw for 1,795 yards, rushing for over 700 yards, and accounted for 37 total touchdowns on a state championship. The July commit was a very late addition to Kentucky’s roster.

Matt Ponatoski (6-1, 205, Fr.)

There was a time this offseason where it looked like the Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller phenom wouldn’t make it to campus. That changed when the quarterback and right-handed pitcher fell to the 18th round in the 2026 MLB Draft. Ponatoski is enrolled at UK and will spend the fall semester with the football team before pivoting to Kentucky Proud Park after Christmas. This blue-chip recruit earned Mr. Football honors in Ohio as junior. Ponatoski threw 86 touchdowns and just four interceptions over his last two years of high school football. This is a very talented passer who could make a QB2 push despite the late arrival.

Big Question: Who will be the backup quarterback?

There is no real quarterback competition in Lexington. Kentucky landed — and paid — Kenny Minchey in the transfer portal for him to be the starting quarterback. That has never been questioned. What has been question is QB2. Who will be Minchey’s top backup?

Brennen Ward left spring football as the favorite but the addition of Callum Wither and the arrival of Matt Ponatoski could change that. There won’t be many true position battles during fall camp but this will be one of them. There are some options.

A brand new quarterback room should have a heated backup quarterback battle.

Top Storyline: Kenny Minchey’s fit in Will Stein’s offense

Will Stein will not be calling the plays at Kentucky but all expectations are that the offensive structure will be very similar to what the 36-year-old ran at UTSA and Oregon. Each of those quarterbacks in the system delivered at a high level.

— Frank Harris (2022): 69.6% completion rate, 4,063 passing yards (8.6 yards per attempt), 41 total touchdowns, 740 non-sack rushing yards

— Bo Nix (2023): 77.4% completion rate, 4,508 passing yards (9.6 yards per attempt), 51 total touchdowns, 256 non-sack rushing yards

— Dillon Gabriel (2024): 72.9% completion rate, 3,857 passing yards (8.6 yards per attempt), 37 total touchdowns, 300 non-sack rushing yards

— Dante Moore (2025): 71.8% completion rate, 3,565 passing yards (8.7 yards per attempt), 32 total touchdowns, 295 non-sack rushing yards

Every passer has reached 3,500 passing yards with at least a 69 percent completion rate and 8.6 yards per attempt. There has also been some rushing production that has kept defenses honest. Can Minchey be the next to keep this locomotive running?

If he produces similar numbers, Kentucky will likely have one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC. That would obviously change things for this football program in 2026.

This is a major reason why Stein was hired. If the QB dominance continues, the Cats could be cooking with grease.

Bold Prediction: Kenny Minchey passes for 3,000 yards

This probably shouldn’t be a bold take since all Will Stein quarterbacks have easily reached this number and Garrett Nussmeier threw for over 4,000 yards with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan in 2024. Yet, no Kentucky quarterback has reached that numbers since 2010. That changes this fall.

Kentucky hired Stein to fix the quarterback position. That’s exactly what he will do in year one. Minchey clears 3,000 yards on a high completion percentage and has the best statistical season across the board since Andre Woodson.