2026 Kentucky Position Previews: Wide Receiver

Kentucky’s fall camp is right around the corner. Before the Cats officially begin the 2026 season, KSR is taking a closer look at the roster and analyzing each position group. Personnel, storylines, questions, and one bold prediction will be included.

Wide receiver is up next where this program has a ton of new faces and some big questions to answer.

Position Preview: Quarterback

Position Preview: Running Back

Expected Starters

Nic Anderson (6-4, 205, 5th)

A former four-star recruit out of Katy (Texas) High in the 2022 high school cycle, Anderson made a huge splash as a redshirt freshman in 2023 for Oklahoma when he recorded 38 receptions for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns with Dillon Gabriel at quarterback and Jeff Lebby holding the call sheet in Norman. Injuries (quad, knee) would derail Anderson’s next two seasons. After a disappointing year at LSU, the big 6-foot-4 receiver with some top-end speed moved to Kentucky for his final season of eligibility where he will reunite with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan.

The SEC transfer could become one of the best vertical weapons in college football if healthy. Kentucky will need Anderson to produce in 2026 for this offense to reach its potential. There has been WR1 production put on tape but UK used caution with the transfer during spring practice.

Shane Carr (6-2, 185, 4th)

The California native spent multiple years playing FCS football at Southern Utah. Carr recorded 31 receptions for 627 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman in 2024. This receiver backed that up with 50 receptions for 744 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore. The transfer owns inside-outside versatility and is the most experienced player in Kentucky’s wide receiver room. This late addition to the transfer class is leveling up but is projected to be one of the offense’s top receivers.

Photo via Southern Utah Athletics

DJ Miller (6-3, 208, Sophomore)

The St. Louis native was a big high school recruiting win for the previous Kentucky coaching staff. Miller was the one wideout out of the five signees in the 2025 high school class to be retained by Will Stein’s staff. The outside receiver recorded 13 receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns in seven games as a true freshman. Miller is expected to have a heavy role in the offense again. There were many fans of No. 7 leaving spring practice.

Kentucky’s Wide Receivers Room

Former UTSA wide receivers coach Joe Price is in year one at Kentucky and is leading the wideout room in Lexington. Special teams coordinator Parker Fleming will also be coaching inside receivers. This is a position with a lot of player volume. Some players will need to emerge this year.

Ashton Cozart (6-3, 202, 4th)

The former Oregon signee who played at SMU in 2024 is entering year two with Kentucky. Cozart is a Texas native and former top-250 recruit with a good blend of size and speed but he simply has not seen the field through his first three seasons of college football. The wideout played for Will Stein in 2023.

Spencer Leadbetter (6-3, 199, 4th)

The Chicagoland native is now in year four with the Kentucky football program. Leadbetter has only appeared in three career games. This former walk-on addition recorded 44 catches for 650 yards and eight touchdowns as a high school senior.

Rico Crowder (6-4, 191, 3rd)

The Glasgow (Ky.) High product is now in year three with the Kentucky football program. Crowder played in all 12 games for UK last season on special teams. This former walk-on addition will again look to earn a permanent role on special teams while competing for rotation snaps at wide receiver.

Xavier Daisy (6-3, 212, 3rd)

The Greater Atlanta native and former low three-star recruit spent two seasons playing for head coach Trent Dilfer and offensive coordinator Alex Mortensen‘s pass-heavy offense at UAB. After a small role in 2024, Daisy recorded 18 receptions on 25 targets in 2025 with most of the work coming on short targets for the Blazers. The American Conference transfer is a true outside receiver. Daisy was banged up during spring practice and will be competing for a rotational role during fall camp.

Hardley Gilmore IV (6-1, 183, 3rd)

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the offseason came when Gilmore backed out of his Baylor commitment and returned to Kentucky. The class of 2024 signee is an experienced power conference wideout with 34 career receptions. The former four-star recruit suffered an injury during spring practice but is expected back for fall camp. Gilmore could be considered the favorite to be WR4 in this offense.

Brock Coffman (6-0, 181, 2nd)

The Lexington native is returning home after spending one season at Louisville. Coffman recorded a ridiculous 101 receptions for 1,530 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior on a state title team. This was after a junior campaign where Coffman went for 67 receptions for 1,193 yards and 24 touchdowns. The transfer made a positive impact during spring practice.

Ja’Kayden Ferguson (6-2, 184, 2nd)

The Metro Houston native committed to Kentucky ahead of his senior season in 2024 but ultimately flipped to Arkansas in November. Ferguson played mostly special teams in his only season in Fayetteville. The SEC transfer is a potential boundary receiver who showed a big catch radius and strong hands as a high school prospect. Ferguson has speed (clocked 10.8 in 100 meters) and potential to grow as a route-runner. The coaching staff seems to like his run after catch ability. Ferguson is in the mix for snaps heading into training camp.

Kenny Darby (6-1, 180, 1st)

A record-setting receiver at Bossier City (La.) Airline, Darby led the state of Louisiana in receiving yards (1,754) as a junior. This was a highly productive wideout who scored over 30 total touchdowns with 180-plus receptions in his final two seasons of high school ball. Darby is a potential plug-and-play addition who could give the offense a spark in year one on schemed-up touches. The blue-chip recruit owns a high-ceiling as a receiver due to versatility and route-running potential. This young player needed some time to adjust to the playbook during the spring but could find snaps this fall.

Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Kenny Darby (19) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first spring game of the Will Stein era on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Crawford Ifland, Kentucky Sports Radio/On3

Denairius Gray (6-2, 181, 1st)

Gray was a high three-star recruiting win in South Florida for Kentucky with inside-outside versatility. The former Auburn commit appears to be a true slot receiver. This three-star recruit had a solid spring practice and could be in position to push for rotation snaps.

Cash Harney (5-9, 177, 1st)

The Covington (Ky.) Catholic product played quarterback in high school and rushed for over 1,000 yards as a senior with 24 rushing touchdowns. Now the walk-on addition is transitioning to wide receiver in college football. Harney was a summer enrollee.

Prince Jean (6-1, 187, 1st)

The South Georgia native is another first-year wideout who appears to project best as a slot receiver at the next level who can impact winning in quick game, jet sweeps, reverses, and screens. Jean is undersized but flashed a ton of playmaking on his high school tape. The three-star recruit had a positive spring and made some plays in the spring game.

Davis McCray (6-2, 196, 1st)

McCray is a true outside receiver who recorded 29 catches for 485 passes and eight touchdowns in 10 games as a high school senior. The big-bodied wideout could play in the boundary in college. Some development is needed but McCray gives this position room some needed size.

Big Question: What do the transfer additions give the offense?

Kentucky swung big at wide receiver in the transfer portal. The Wildcats were all-in on Texas transfer DeAndre Moore Jr. for nearly two weeks until he picked Colorado after wild recruitment with some twists and turns. After that decision, UK quickly pivoted to LSU transfer Nic Anderson and Southern Utah transfer Shane Carr.

How each performs could determine Kentucky’s ceiling.

Anderson has dealt with a litany of injuries at both Oklahoma and LSU but just a year ago he was considered one of the best players available in the portal. If he can regain his form, he could change the offense. Carr is leveling up and owns some inside-outside versatility. If the transition from the FCS to the SEC goes smoothly, this could become a dependable target for Kenny Minchey.

Both big transfer additions have something to prove at wideout.

Top Storyline: DJ Miller’s rise

Kentucky loaded up in the transfer portal at wide receiver this offseason. Multiple additions will be asked to play starter snaps, but there was one returnee who will be depended on in a big way. DJ Miller was was retained and had a productive spring.

“I challenge him every single day. If you want to be a dominant player here and in the SEC and in the country, you have to practice a certain way. It’s not like you can just show up on Saturdays and expect to play at the level that you want and that we want you to,” Will Stein said about Miller during spring practice. “So I’m challenging him every single day. He’s got the body, he’s got the height, weight, speed, and I think he’s got the mental makeup. It’s just being consistent in every day practice, so I’ve been proud of him. I think he’s grown a ton since we’ve gotten here.”

This offense will need Miller to fill a big role in 2026. There was WR1 buzz for the second-year player leaving spring practice. This coaching staff will have a “feed the studs” mantra this season. Miller could be a go-to guy for this offense.

Bold Prediction: Three receivers record 500 receiving yards

Will Stein has made it know that this offense will be built through the quarterback. Kentucky will look to establish balance, but this is an attack that is not going to be afraid to dropback and ask their quarterback to make throws. That means there will be a lot of targets to spread around.

It is still to be determined if a true go-to guy will emerge on this offense. Kentucky might have to become a more strength in numbers attack. That will lead to Kenny Minchey distributing the football to a ton of pass catchers. The top three wideouts could be in position to capitalize.

No true All-SEC guy emerges but UK gets quality production from a trio of wideouts this season.