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KSR Baseball

Roster Deep Dive: 2027 Kentucky Baseball

Adam Luckett
Adam Luckett@adamluckettksr
35m

The 2026 MLB Draft, signings, and transfer portal activity have come and gone. College baseball rosters are being finalized. We now have a clear picture of what Nick Mingione‘s next Kentucky baseball team will look like.

Kentucky is set to enter the fall semester with a team that has some clear strengths, notable question marks, and the potential to compete for a spot in Omaha.

Now that the roster appears to be set. KSR is taking a deep dive look at Mingione’s next team in the Bluegrass. This group could be really fun on offense.

Returnees (16)

PlayerPositionFormer SchoolYearMisc.
Chase AldermanRHP (6-5, 205)Morehead (Ky.) Rowan County | EKU5thMade 3 midweek starts and logged 19.2 innings in his return from a two-year injury in 2026.
Burkley BoundsRHP (6-2, 200)Lexington (Ky.) Catholic | EKU3rdRecorded 27 strikeouts over 19.1 innings in first season at Kentucky.
Hudson BrownINF (6-6, 220)Southaven (Miss.) Northpoint Christian4thSlashed .333/.475/.553 with 19 XBH and 39 RBI as a full-time starter in 2026.
Ben CleaverLHP (6-3, 185)Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence4thThe All-SEC selection took a step back in 2026 when he just 45 IP across 14 starts.
Caeden CloudINF (6-1, 200)Nixa (Mo.) High2ndSlashed .208/.325/.396 in year one with 12 extra-base hits as Kentucky’s starting third baseman.
Will ColemanLHP (6-1, 180)Newburgh (Ind.) Castle2ndMade 3 midweek starts and logged 9.2 IP as a true freshman.
Ryan FoscoloOF (6-3, 190)Oviedo (Fla.) Hagerty2ndA former top-500 recruit who did not appear in a game during his true freshman campaign.
Nate HarrisRHP (6-4, 225)Yorkville (Ill.) High3rdThe starting pitcher made 12 starts and recorded 46 innings while battling injury.
Leighton HarrisLHP (6-3, 210)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass3rdMade 20 appearances as Kentucky’s top lefty in the bullpen.
Ethan HindleINF (6-1, 200)Hartland (Wisc.) Arrowhead4thLed Kentucky in doubles, triples, home runs, RBI, and slugging percentage.
Ryan MullanRHP (6-2, 235)La Verne (Calif.) Damien | Loyola Marymount5thMade 23 appearances out of the bullpen with a 3.94 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in first season with Kentucky.
Cameron OwensRHP/INF (5-11, 180)Danville (Ky.) Boyle County3rdMade appearances as a pitcher and pinch-runner for Kentucky in 2026.
Will PryorRHP (6-2, 205)Jasper (Tenn.) Marion County | Belmont5thTransfer missed all of 2026 with a knee injury. Has logged 140.1 innings in college with 20 starts.
Jack SamsRHP (6-3, 195)Lexington (Ky.) Catholic2ndPosted a 2.16 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 16.2 IP as a true freshman reliever.
Jayce TharnishOF (6-3, 190)Berwyn (Pa.) Contestoga | St. Bonaventure5thSlashed .352/.412/.506 with 22 extra-base hits and 32 stolen bases in the leadoff spot for Kentucky.
Braxton Van CleaveOF (6-3, 205)Mansfield (Texas) High2ndFormer top-300 recruit clubbed five doubles and six home runs over 104 plate appearances.

Transfer Additions (12)

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYearMisc.
Brody ChrismanOF (6-3, 205)Zion (Ind.) CommunityPurdue | Akron5thAll-MAC in 2026 (1.056 OPS with 27 XBH and 23 steals).
PJ CraigRHP (6-4, 220)Barnegat (N.J. HighRider5thTwo-time All-MAAC selection with 44 career starts and over 250 innings.
Lee EllisINF (6-1, 180)Forestville (Md.) Bishop McNamaraSouth Carolina | Ohio State4thPlayed both second and shortstop at Ohio State with a career 273/.396/.493 slash line.
Kale HammerLHP (6-3, 200)Snohomish (Wash.) HighGonzaga | Seattle4thMade 13 starts (5.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 61 K, 70 IP) in 2026.
Riley JacksonC/1B (6-1, 205)Melbourne (Fla.) Eau GallieFlorida State | Houston4thSlugged .512 with 30 extra-base hits in his first season with more 50 plate appearances in college baseball.
Owen LeeINF (6-0, 190)Trenton (Tenn.) PeabodyTennessee Tech4thShortstop with 21 career HR across 461 plate appearances.
JP PeltierIF/OF (6-3, 195)Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade JulienneWright State4thAll-Horizon League selection with 20 home runs in 2025 and 24 doubles in 2026.
Mason SnyderRHP (5-8, 175)Ocilla (Ga.) Irwin CountyBerry College (D-III) | Western Carolina4thFormer D-III transfer who went 7-2 with a 2.48 ERA as relief pitcher in 2026. Earned All-SoCon honors.
Logan HastingsRHP (6-0, 185)Huntingtown (Md.) HighMaryland3rdMade 35 appearances with 12 starts and five saves over two seasons in the Big Ten.
Alex KelseyOF (5-11, 185)Reading (Pa.) ExteterSaint Joseph’s3rdAll A-10 selection with a career .474 on-base percentage and 37 stolen bases.
Brayden RickettsC (6-2, 210)Brampton (Ont.) Jean Augustine SecondaryIndiana3rdLeft-handed swinging catcher who clubbed 9 home runs in 153 at-bats as a redshirt freshman.
Dylan McIntyreRHP (6-1, 195)Union (Ky.) RyleSan Jacinto Junior College2ndLogged 40.2 IP with eight starts with a 4.20 ERA as a true freshman.

High School Signees (10)

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolMisc.
Joey AnsellLHP (6-6, 225)Brentwood (Tenn.) AcademyFormer West Virginia commit who flipped to Kentucky.
Rob CzarnieckiOF (6-1, 195)Chesterton (Ind.) HighRight-handed hitting CF prospect with very good speed and a big arm.
Carson MayC (6-2, 220)Olathe (Kan.) EastTop-250 recruit with raw power from the right side. Was considered a draftable prospect entering the 2026 MLB Draft.
Cole McLeanLHP (6-1, 180)Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor CountyFormer Tennessee commit who posted ridiculous high school numbers in Kentucky.
Matt PonatoskiRHP (6-1, 205)Cincinnati (Ohio) MoellerTwo-sport start who will play quarterback and baseball at Kentucky. Could also play middle infield. Has a fastball clocked in the high 90s.
Kaden PowellOF (6-4, 250)Hendersonville (Tenn.) BeechBig corner outfielder who could move to first base. Left-handed bat with major power potential.
Aiden SmithRHP (6-3, 180)Shelbyville (Ind.) HighA young pitching prospect with a fastball, slider, and changeup.
Logan SorrelRHP (6-4, 210)Baton Rouge (La.) Parkview BaptistAnother pitching prospect with a fastball climbing in the 90s.
Sammy SwankRHP (6-4, 185)Lafayette (Ind.) McCutcheonA top-200 prospect with fastball that could climb into mid-90s.
Grayson WilloughbyRHP (6-2, 180)Louisville (Ky.) TrinityThe crown jewel of Kentucky’s class. Willoughby was the National High School Player of the Year in 2026. Owns a mid-90s fastball and impressive changeup. Has a chance to become a weekend starter in year one at UK.

Lineup Projection

OrderPlayerPositionBats
1Jayce TharnishCFR
2Braxton Van CleaveRFL
3Hudson Brown1BL
4Ethan Hindle3BR
5Brody ChrismanDHL
6Riley JacksonCR
7Alex KelseyLFL
8Lee Ellis2BR
9Caeden CloudSSR

Pitching Staff Projection

Weekend Rotation: Nate Harris, Ben Cleaver (LHP), PJ Craig

Midweek/4th Starter: Grayson Willoughby

Bullpen: Chase Alderman, Joey Ansell (LHP), Burkley Bounds, Will Coleman (LHP), Leighton Harris (LHP), Kale Hammer (LHP), Logan Hastings, Dylan McIntyre, Cole McLean (LHP), Ryan Mullan, Cameron Owens, Matt Ponatoski, Will Pryor, Jack Sams, Aiden Smith, Logan Sorrel, Mason Snyder, Sammy Swank

Roster Takeaways

— We know that Jayce TharnishBraxton Van CleaveHudson Brown, and Ethan Hindle are lineup locks that will appear at the top of the card. With Tharnish back in the leadoff spot from the right side, that opens up the No. 2 spot for Van Cleave to replace Bell. The first four feels like one of the best in college baseball.

Alex Kelsey is a fascinating piece for Kentucky to utilize on the lineup card. The A-10 transfer could move over to left field with the return of Tharnish and is no longer the favorite to leadoff for UK this spring. Instead, the Cats could have some speed and a strong on-base threat at the bottom of the lineup. Kelsey slashed .320/.458/.452 with 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 33 RBI, and 15 stolen bases over 253 plate appearances as a true freshman in 2025. Those numbers all improved as sophomore in 2026 with the left-handed hitter slashing .373/.489/.507. Kelsey finished the campaign with 14 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 35 RBI, and 22 stolen bases. The transfer owns 33 career HBPs with a 12.9 percent career K rate with a 19.6 percent free pass rate. The outfielder gets on base, will take free passes, and has speed. Kelsey could consistently give the top of UK’s lineup some basepath traffic.

Alex Kelsey - Saint Joseph's
(Andy Mead | Saint Joseph’s Athletics)

— The catcher battle feels wide open. Riley Jackson played a lot of first base at Houston and in summer ball. Brayden Ricketts has not established himself as a starting catcher in power conference baseball yet. Carson May was considered a draftable prospect. Do not be surprised if the true freshman makes this a real battle.

— There is some power in the lineup but there will also be power on the bench. JP Peltier has clubbed a bunch of home runs. Kaden Powell is the biggest player on this team and should provide some thunder from the left side. Jackson, May, and Ricketts all are catchers who can hit for power. Owen Lee just had a double-digit home run year. This team is probably going to hit more dingers.

— Offense will be a strength but defense will be a question mark. How does Alex Kelsey look in a corner outfield spot? Can Caeden Cloud make the transition to shortstop? Can UK find an upgrade at catcher? Ohio State transfer Lee Ellis was an important add who should help solidify the Cats up the middle. This team has a chance to be strong up the middle with Tharnish in center but some development is needed in other areas.

— Nate Harris and Ben Cleaver are currently trending to retain spots in the weekend rotation. The addition of Rider transfer PJ Craig become even more important with Jaxon Jelkin entering the Philadelphia Phillies farm system. The Cats will need Craig’s ability to eat innings to translate to the SEC.

— Louisville (Ky.) Trinity product Grayson Willoughby is one of the biggest wild cards on this baseball team. The National High School Player of the Year will have some ridiculous expectations in year one. Can he live up to those? If the transition goes well, Willoughby is either a weekend starter or a multi-inning closer in the bullpen by the stretch run. He immediately gives Kentucky more starter depth and will factor in someway.

— This pitching staff simply did not get enough innings from its starting rotation. The bullpen caught a ton of criticism throughout the year but that group was asked to record too many outs weekend after weekend. Kentucky needs longer starts. Losing workhorse Jaxon Jelkin leaves a big hole. Craig fits the innings eater profile but this team needs both Harris and Cleaver to work deeper into games. That is perhaps the biggest storyline entering the season. If that does not happen, Willoughby could get a look in the starting rotation sooner rather than later.

— Kentucky needed to improve its left-handed pitching depth in the bullpen. Losing New Mexico transfer Cooper Corkrean to the Kansas City Royals was a tough blow. That means bigger roles for returnees Leighton Harris and Will Coleman plus Seattle transfer Kale Hammer. High school signees Joey Ansell and Cole McLean give the Cats some more depth. This is a better situation than last year.

— Jack Sams is back after a strong debut. Maryland transfer Logan Hastings and Western Carolina transfer Mason Snyder were likely added to be backend options. The former does have starter experience and could become the 2027 version of Mattison. Those three feel like the the top late inning options as of now.

— Former Eastern Kentucky transfer Chase Alderman and Burkley Bounds are both back for another year at Kentucky. The former gained some starting experience and had a strong performance in the NCAA Tournament. The latter started the season strong but struggled in SEC play. Can both improve? Both right-handed pitchers feel like they could help the backend of Kentucky’s bullpen. Hitting on one or two could change the outlook of the this pitching staff. UK needs a returnee to take a jump.

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Curated by editors

2026-07-31
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