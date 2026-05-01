2028 WR Dez Bryant Jr. announces offer from Kentucky

The son of a former NFL Pro Bowler has caught the attention of Will Stein‘s staff.

On Wednesday, Dez Bryant Jr. — yes, Dez Bryant‘s son — announced an offer from the Kentucky Wildcats. A class of 2028 prospect out of Southlake (TX) Carroll, Bryant is following in his father’s footsteps as a wide receiver. Kentucky became the younger Bryant’s third Power 4 offer, joining Texas A&M and SMU as notable schools to extend him a scholarship.

Bryant Jr., who is listed at 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, is not currently rated by Rivals, but his name is on the rise. SMU offered him just earlier this month. In his social media post announcing the offer from UK, he tagged the Wildcats’ new wide receiver coach Joe Price III. Smaller schools such as Rice, Texas State, Sacramento State, and Arkansas State have also reached out to him with offers.

Bryant’s father suited up for nine seasons in the NFL (2010-2020), eight for the Dallas Cowboys and one more with the Baltimore Ravens. The 37-year-old was a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time First-Team All-Pro performer. He’s best known for his time in Dallas, which selected him 24th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State. He did not play in the 2018 or 2019 seasons, but returned for a six-game stint with Baltimore in 2020 before retiring. Bryant finished his pro career with 537 receptions for 7,506 yards and 75 touchdowns.

Kentucky has yet to land a 2028 commit, but Stein and Co. are laying the groundwork with Bryant Jr. (and others) early. The sophomore posted an impressive 40-yard dash time of 4.46 seconds and a 9’2″ broad jump at the Under Armour Next Camp in March (which his father was apparently not too impressed with). Bryant Jr. spent his freshman season at Colleyville (TX) Heritage, but transferred during the offseason to play for Southlake Carroll — one of the top programs both in Texas and nationally.

Stein is cooking up something special in the 2027 class, but he’s keeping a close eye on what’s happening with the 2028 group.

Want more Kentucky football intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content and KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN.



