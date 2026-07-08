'28 four-star Benji Berrouet picks up Kentucky offer

Mark Pope has been selective with scholarship offers in 2028, starting with surefire five-stars Yann Kamagate and Erick Dampier Jr. and leaving the rest to exploratory phone calls as evaluations ramp up for the rising juniors. That’s how you know Kentucky’s interest in 6-foot-8 power forward Benjamin “Benji” Berrouet is serious.

The Wildcats extended the offer on Tuesday with Pope and assistant coach Mo Williams on the call.

“After a great talk with Coach Williams and Coach Pope, I am blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from Kentucky. #AGTG (All Glory to God),” the four-star prospect announced.

Berrouet is considered the No. 13 player in the nation and No. 2 prospect at his position, ranked as a consensus top-25 prospect with serious five-star potential as he inches closer toward high school graduation.

SMU, Oklahoma State, LSU, Arizona State, NC State, Vanderbilt, Baylor, Southern Cal, Texas A&M, UCLA, Michigan, Georgia Tech and Miami are among the other schools that have offered.

“We had a great video call with Coach Pope today and he was hyped to offer Benji. It was great to be a part of it live,” Berrouet’s father told KSR+.

The top-15 talent is currently averaging 24.5 points per contest on 57/53/74 shooting splits to go with 12.9 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals suiting up for AB Elite on the Nike EYBL 16U circuit. He’s had two 30-point performances in the past two EYBL sessions, including a 39-point, 10-rebound effort in Session III in Kansas City back on May 23.

He was also a top performer at NBPA Top 100 Camp in Rock Hill last month, with Rivals’ Jamie Shaw describing the Kentucky target as someone who “is active and finds himself around a lot of positive production.”

“He is a physical forward and is comfortable facing the basket as much as he is using his quickness on the block,” Shaw wrote. “Berrouet is a tweener forward, and sometimes he can get caught in between positions; however, the totality of his game typically leads to positive outcomes.”

Berrouet, a McKinney, TX native, is set to play for Dynamic Prep in Irving, TX as a junior in 2026-27. Expect to see the UK coaching staff pop in this year while they’re in the Lone Star State.